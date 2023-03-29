news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 29 – Roma were eliminated from the women’s Champions League after being defeated 5-1 at the Camp Nou by Barcelona in the second leg of the quarter-finals. In the first leg, at the Olimpico, the Blaugrana had already prevailed 1-0 and now in the semifinals they will find Lyon or Chelsea, who will face each other tomorrow evening in London.



Seven days ago the capital’s stadium had offered a show never seen in Italy for a women’s soccer match – 39,454 spectators, an absolute record audience – while tonight there were almost 55,000 spectators cheering on the strong home team. It is the third figure ever for a match by the Catalans, even if very far from the over 91,000 present for last season’s matches with Real Madrid and Wolfsburg.



The Spaniards, who led the game straight away, opened the scoring with the Swede Rolfo as early as 11′, doubling the lead shortly after the half hour mark thanks to a long-range shot by Mapi. In stoppage time before the break Rolfo signed the 3-0. Barcelona extended again at the beginning of the second half with the Nigerian Oshoala in the 3′ and with the midfielder Guijarro in the 8′. The goal of the Roma flag. on his debut in the competition, it was signed in the 13th minute by Annamaria Serturini. (HANDLE).

