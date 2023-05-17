Women’s cup final: Wolfsburg on the hunt for a record cup – SC Freiburg senses a unique opportunity

Status: 05/17/2023 4:23 p.m

After the quasi-gambled triple chance, the subscription winner VfL Wolfsburg and Alexandra Popp are under pressure in the DFB Cup final. As an outsider, SC Freiburg dreams of the first title in the club’s history.

At the annual view of Cologne Cathedral, Alexandra Popp and Co. now feel at home. For the ninth time in a row, VfL Wolfsburg wants to claw its beloved DFB Cup in the Rhine metropolis – but on the other hand, SC Freiburg is dreaming more than ever of the first title in the club’s history.

“That’s our goal every year: We’re here and we want to take the trophy back to Wolfsburg,” said VfL striker Ewa Pajor before the final on Thursday (4:45 p.m./live on ARD).

Wolfsburg wants to save disappointing season

The treble dream that was almost shattered, the nasty 0:4 slip in Frankfurt – worked up and ticked off, coach Tommy Stroot assured: “Now it’s all about the final.” After the failed league dress rehearsal on Sunday, the Champions League finalists in the Bundesliga are four points behind leaders Bayern Munich with two games to go.

Wolfsburg with incredible cup series

In the cup, on the other hand, VfL want to continue their unbelievable winning streak and make history: Wolfsburg conceded their last defeat on November 16, 2013 – the tenth triumph in total, the Wolves become the sole record winner ahead of 1. FFC Frankfurt (now Eintracht).

Freiburg’s Janina Minge hopes for a “really good day”

But it was precisely these Frankfurt women who showed the sports club last weekend that the otherwise overpowering VfL is currently vulnerable. “If we have a really good day and everyone pushes their limits, I’m sure we can do it,” said Freiburg international Janina Minge.

Record backdrop in Cologne

Especially since the atmosphere should unleash unexpected forces. More than 42,000 of 44,808 tickets have been sold, it is a record crowd for the independent women’s final in Cologne. The previous record of 26,282 fans at the premiere in 2010 was literally pulverized in the wake of the ongoing EM boom.

Freiburg coach Merk is looking forward to the game

“We will absorb this backdrop, do everything we can to create a positive game for us and leave everything on the pitch,” stressed SCF head coach Theresa Merk.

She has insider knowledge of the Bundesliga sixth: From 2019 to 2021, the 33-year-old worked as an assistant on the VfL coaching staff. In the highlight game, however, the underdog has to do without goalkeeper Lena Nuding (knee injury), who is replaced by Canadian Gabrielle Lambert.

On the other side, defender Marina Hegering is missing with a thigh injury. The video assistant (VAR) is used for the first time in the final; Katrin Rafalski will support main referee Fabienne Michel.

“It’s actually my premiere with the VA technology,” explained Michel, full of anticipation she emphasized at the same time: “I’ll do everything as usual.”

From Wolfsburg’s point of view, everything should go as usual – also in preparation for the final of the premier class on June 3rd against FC Barcelona. And exceptional player Popp could even fill the dozen: she had already triumphed in the DFB Cup in 2009 and 2010 with FCR Duisburg (today MSV).

Die expected lineups

Wolfsburg: Frohms – Wilms, Hendrich, Janssen (Agrez), Rauch – Oberdorf, Popp – Huth, Roord, Jonsdottir – Pajor. – Trainer: Stroot

Freiburg: Lambert – Müller, Fellhauer, Steuerwald, Karl – Felde, Minge, Kayikci – Xhemaili, Hoffmann, Kolb. – Trainer: Mark