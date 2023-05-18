Women’s DFB Cup final: Information and FAQ about VfL Wolfsburg vs. SC Freiburg

Status: 05/11/2023 2:11 p.m

Defending champion Wolfsburg wants the treble, Freiburg the surprise – and the DFB the attendance record. Everything you need to know about the women’s cup final.

When does the final in the DFB Cup take place?

The women’s DFB Cup final will be played on Thursday, May 18, at 4:45 p.m. The ARD broadcast begins at 4:30 p.m.

Who plays who in the cup final?

Defending champions VfL Wolfsburg and SC Freiburg face off in the final. The Wolfsburg women can trump record winners 1. FFC Frankfurt with their tenth win. Last year, coach Tommy Stroot’s team defeated 1. FFC Turbine Potsdam 4-0 in the final. Freiburg is in the final for the second time after 2019 and defeated RB Leipzig 1-0 in the semifinals.

DFB Cup final for women

arrow right

The Wolfsburg women still have the chance of a triple. At the top of the Bundesliga they are in a duel with FC Bayern and in the Champions League final on June 3rd there will be a duel with FC Barcelona. Freiburg is only in midfield in the women’s Bundesliga and is a clear outsider.

Where does the women’s DFB Cup final take place?

The cup final has been taking place in Cologne since 2010 – this year with a record attendance. “Today we broke the 35,000 viewer number”, said DFB coordinator Doris Fitschen on Wednesday (05/10/2023).

The biggest crowd so far was with 26,282 visitors in 2010 at the first edition in Cologne in the duel between FCR Duisburg and FF USV Jena (1:0). The DFB is planning a “Women’s Week” around the cup final with numerous activities to promote women’s football.

Who is the referee in the DFB Cup final?

Fabienne Michel from Mainz will referee the game. Video support and goal-line technology will also be available for the first time in the women’s cup final. Vanessa Arlt from Grefen and Katrin Rafalski from Baunatal act as video assistants. Rafalski has twice been Referee of the Year in Germany and has been a VAR in men’s games since 2019.

Who is broadcasting the DFB Cup final?

The women’s DFB Cup final is broadcast live on Erste and in the live stream on sportschau.de, the show starts at 4:30 p.m. Stephanie Baczyk is the reporter and Nia Künzer is the expert. The live ticker for the game can be found here.

Live ticker from the women’s DFB Cup final

arrow right

The sports show also offers a live stream with audio description and a full audio report, starting ten minutes before kick-off.