The DFB Cup semi-final against SC Freiburg should only be another step up for the women’s soccer team at RB Leipzig. You want to become a third force.

In purely spatial terms, everything at RB Leipzig has long been under one roof. Viola Odebrecht strolls through the club’s academy as a matter of course and could run into stars like Timo Werner and Christopher Nkunku at any time.

The ex-world champion has been responsible for the women’s footballers for four years now. And with almost 100% certainty they will play next season where Werner and Co. are already: in the Bundesliga.

Frankfurt and Essen already beaten

Eintracht Frankfurt and SGS Essen have already learned this season that they will be competitive there. The second division leaders threw both Bundesliga teams out of the cup and even humiliated Essen 6-1. On Sunday (April 16th, 2023) the next highlight game is the semi-final against SC Freiburg – a continuation is by no means impossible. “Of course I hope that you don’t see a class difference in sport and that we can keep up regardless of the outcome” says Odebrecht.

Freiburg game as another test run

The semi-final is practically another test run for the upcoming season. The game will be played at the academy near downtown Leipzig, where the soccer players will also play in the Bundesliga. At the moment they play their home games in a suburb in front of an average of 300 fans. The 1,800 tickets for the Freiburg game were sold out within a day, the capacity had been increased by a mobile stand that was also planned for the Bundesliga.

The women of RB Leipzig have already bowled two Bundesliga teams out of the competition in the DFB Cup. On Sunday, the second division team wants to cause a sensation again in the semifinals against SC Freiburg.

The goal: to become the third force

As is the case in Leipzig, a master plan has also been drawn up for the women’s department. After the ascent you give yourself two years to acclimatize, then you should move quickly towards qualification for Champions League go. They want to become the third force next to Bayern Munich and VfL Wolfsburg, who, by the way, are competing in the second cup semi-final.

With a young squad to success

RB does not want to buy upwards, the keyword is organic growth. The squad, which is very young with an average of around 20 years, should also prove itself in the Bundesliga for the most part. The budget will inevitably increase, but multiplying it is out of the question. “We will sign players who have already played in the Bundesliga. But we will not sign Alexandra Popp or Pernille Harder.” emphasizes Odebrecht.

That might be possible, but women’s football remains a subsidy business in Leipzig too. In the recently published season report for the 2020/21 season, the German Football Association (DFB) stated that the twelve Bundesliga clubs made an average loss of 1.5 million euros.

Odebrecht: Emancipation of women’s football still necessary

Of course, Odebrecht also feels the increased visibility of women’s football. Almost all of the players have agents, and salaries are increasing. The 40-year-old thinks that’s a good thing, after all it proves that the sport has a recognized added value. She sees the decisive impetus for the league in the fact that the so-called licensed clubs – i.e. the Bavarians, Wolfsburgs, Hoffenheims and Freiburgs of this world – have stopped seeing their footballers as just a nice by-product.

Nevertheless, Odebrecht is not under the illusion that things will always go on like this. Financially, the footballers have to emancipate themselves in the medium term and win exclusive sponsors for themselves. “At some point it should be a sure-fire success, but I hope that it will still be seen as an investment in the next two to three years.” , said Odebrecht. Until then, women’s football must be considered “see a kind of start-up”.

Getting into the cup final would be another boost