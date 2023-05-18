Women’s DFB Cup: VfL Wolfsburg are crowned cup winners for the ninth time in a row

Status: 05/18/2023 6:45 p.m

SC Freiburg was also unable to stop VfL Wolfsburg’s women’s run in the DFB Cup over the years. The Wolves won the final of the competition on Thursday (May 18th, 2023) 4-1 (1-1) for the ninth time in a row.

The fact that VfL Wolfsburg is unlikely to be able to win the women’s Bundesliga again did not seem to be a good omen for SC Freiburg right from the start. Four days after the 4-0 loss at Eintracht Frankfurt, the Wolves made a furious start to the DFB Cup final and after a short while they got the impression that, like last season, when they beat Turbine Potsdam 4-0, it was a clear affair could become.

In the fourth minute, Gabrielle Lambert was only able to deflect a harmless shot from Lynn Wilms with her foot in the Freiburg goal and deflected the ball against the leg of her teammate Lisa Karl, who gave Wolfsburg the lead with an own goal. An unfortunate action by Lambert, who is actually only number three in the SC women.

Lambert and the bar save Freiburg

The 29-year-old continued to be the focus of attention after that, but after her mistake she was responsible for keeping Freiburg in the game. Lambert parried a hidden shot from Svenja Huth with a strong reflex (16′), and she was there in the near post against Felicitas Rauch (28′). But the goalkeeper was also lucky that shortly before an unfortunate cross from Alexandra Popp had hit the crossbar and not into the goal (22nd).

“It shows the difference in quality between the individual players. They will continue to play that out now, they seem totally focused.” sports show expert Nia Künzer analyzed Wolfsburg’s dominance. “I can’t yet imagine that there will be moments of change. But the Freiburg women have to shake themselves now and look for their chance.”

Minge turns the gameplay upside down

And it actually came. After 40 minutes, the Freiburg women appeared in the opposition penalty area for the first time, but a tackle from Lena Oberdorf prevented Karl from scoring her own goal and scoring in favor of her team (41st). Success brought the following corner. Hasret Kayikci crossed into the centre, where Janina Minge scored the equalizer with a header (42′).

Huge cheers from a large part of the 44,808 spectators in the Cologne stadium, where a particularly large number of fans from Freiburg had traveled. Her biggest hope was Minge, who is also the top scorer in the Bundesliga with nine goals – and the 23-year-old nurtured that hope. Although the previous gameplay hadn’t suggested it at all.

Aluminum Freiburg can’t help this time either

Minge was Freiburg’s savior again at the beginning of the second half – this time in front of his own goal. After a flat cross, Popp came to the end, the striker, who played primarily in defensive midfield in the final, braced herself against her DFB colleague in her own penalty area and prevented the goal from being conceded (55th).

On the other hand, Giovanna Hoffmann missed the great chance for Freiburg’s lead from a short distance (57th) – and that should take revenge immediately. In direct return, Ewa Pajor hit the post from 17 meters, the ball bounced right in front of Rebecka Blomqvist’s feet, who failed in the first attempt by Lambert, but was then able to put in the 2-1 for Wolfsburg (58th).

Kayikci narrowly misses twice

The favorites pushed the pace again and looked for an early decision. Popp had the third VfL goal on his head, but Lambert was again able to defend well (61st). Two minutes later, Blomqvist only hit the side netting (63′).

But Freiburg fought back and had a good finish through Kayikci, who had scored the golden goal in the sixth minute of added time in the semifinals against RB Leipzig – but her shot went just wide of the Wolfsburg goal (71st). It was even closer for Kayikci in the 77th minute. The 31-year-old tried an unconventional shot with the pike from 16 meters out, but Wolfsburg goalkeeper Merle Frohms was able to fend off the deflected ball with a strong save.

Popp and Janssen ensure a clear affair

And then it happened, against which the women from Freiburg successfully resisted for so long. After a corner, Popp once again demonstrated her excellent header skills and scored the 3:1 for Wolfsburg (84th) – the decision. “ I think that was a typical pop goal. I’m very happy that I was able to help the team in this way “, said the goal scorer after the game. Dominique Janssen was even able to increase the lead to 4:1 with a penalty kick (89th).