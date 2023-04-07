Home Sports Women’s Euro 2025 awarded to Switzerland, France failed
Sports

Women’s Euro 2025 awarded to Switzerland, France failed

by admin
Women’s Euro 2025 awarded to Switzerland, France failed

Six years after the World Cup, France will not host another major international women’s football competition. The organization of Euro 2025 was indeed awarded on Tuesday to Switzerland by the UEFA executive committee, meeting in Lisbon. The Swiss candidacy was preferred to that of France, but also to that of a Nordic quartet made up of Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden, as well as that of Poland.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers Hervé Renard recalls Eugénie Le Sommer and obtains the return of Wendie Renard to the French team

The French defeat can be explained by various factors such as the fiasco of the organization of the final of the Champions League 2022 (May 28 at the Stade de France), which somewhat cooled the European body. The last upheavals at the French Football Federation, which led to the departure of Noël Le Graët and his replacement by an interim president, Philippe Diallo, did not contribute to giving depth to the tricolor file.

“At the heart of Europe”

Sixteen nations will take part in the competition, which will take place in June and July 2025 in Basel, Bern, Geneva, Zurich, St. Gallen, Sion, Lucerne and Thun, according to a press release from the Swiss federation. The Swiss confederation has never hosted a women’s European championship on its soil, unlike Norway (1987, 1997 with Sweden), Denmark (1991), Finland (2009) and Sweden (2013) .

“Our tournament should be a four-week celebration for all of Switzerland and, thanks to our location in the heart of Europe, for the surrounding countries”noted Marion Daube, director of women’s football at the Swiss Football Association and responsible for the candidacy project, in the same press release.

See also  Garlasco overturns Caselle and wins the first points of the season at the tie break
Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers Hervé Renard appointed head of the French women’s football team, a coach on a mission

The last European women’s tournament took place in 2022 in England, postponed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The English won at home by beating Germany. The latter had eliminated Les Bleues in the semi-finals.

France can however console itself with the organization of another major meeting of the calendar of women’s football, this one acquired for a long time: the Olympic tournament, next summer, in France.

The world (with AFP)

You may also like

A trio of golfers share the lead at...

Suns still undefeated with Durant, the Nuggets keep...

Conference call of the 22nd round from 6.10...

1997, THE FIRST MASTERS OF TIGER WOODS WON...

More than 6,000 people from the four schools...

Phoenix won over Denver, Oklahoma City is close...

the video of Monza for Berlusconi – Corriere...

Do you remember… “Le chat” Bernard Lama and...

Jilin “actively” selects opponent Shougang to respond strongly-Sports-中工网

Controversial departure to Sparta. He received a lens...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy