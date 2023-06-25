Women’s Eurobasket, Spain in the final. Beat Hungary 69-60

Belgium-Spain it will be the final of Eurobasket Woman. Defeated France and Hungary in two similar matches: a great start by the winning teams and a second half of suffering to contain the comeback of the opponents.

The two semifinals

In the first semifinal of the day Spain beat Hungary 69-60, arriving at half-time already with a 10-point lead (38-28). In the third period Hungary got back into the game with a run of 18-12, but in the last quarter Spain found fluidity in attack and tenacity in defense. Extraordinary protagonist was the veteran Alba Torrens, 27 points on the scoresheet with 4 assists and 3 rebounds. To support her, Love Cazorla with another 16 points and 6 assists. In the evening challenge, Belgium seemed to immediately take off on France by closing 44-30 the first twenty minutes. Driven by Gruda (17 points), the transalpines gnawed at points after points, but surrendered to the Meesseman-Vanloo couple (24 points and 6 rebounds the first, 18 and 5 the second).

On the field too Germany-Czech Republic and the derby Serbia-Montenegro for Olympic qualification. The Germans and Serbians won their games respectively 71-69 e 63-58: tomorrow they will compete in the final which offers a place in Paris 2024.

Finals schedule

On Sky, Sunday 25 June, it will be possible to watch the final between Belgium and Spain from 20 on Sky Sport Summer, while at 17 there will be the third and fourth place final between France and Hungary on the same channel.

