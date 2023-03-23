After 21 years Italy once again has a team qualified for the Women’s Euroleague Final Four. To accomplish the feat is the Schio familywho won race-3 of the PalaRomere home parquet quarter-final against Spanish side Valencia, knockout with the score of 62-53. The Venetians, who will face theIn the semifinals, the Turkish side Fenerbahce on April 14, thus bringing our country back to the final phase of the continental competition. The last time, in 2002, was Parma to enter the magnificent four of the tournament. The Emilian team was then defeated in the semifinals by the Poles of Lotus Gdynia, but managed to win third place by overcoming the Russians of Ruzomberok in the ‘final’. Schio, in the historic first Final Four, will have to face a tough opponent like Fenerbahce, but his dream, and that of Italy’s basketball, continues.