In total, there were four candidates to host the 2025 UEFA European Women’s Championship: France, Poland, Switzerland and a joint bid from Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland.

While Poland and France were eliminated in the first two ballots in Lisbon, the UEFA Executive Committee voted nine to four in favor of Switzerland in the third ballot. The Nordic countries’ bid was seen as the favourite, but the Swiss presentation at the Executive Committee meeting seemed convincing, with the appearance of 17-year-old singer Lou Kaena.

This is Switzerland’s first tournament in women’s football. Together with Austria, Switzerland already hosted the men’s European Football Championship in 2008.

Staff elections in UEFA

The UEFA Congress will take place on Wednesday following the awarding of the European Championship. Several personnel elections are on the agenda. Nothing stands in the way of the re-election of UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin unless there is a counter-candidate. DFB President Bernd Neuendorf is also about to be elected to the FIFA Council and the Norwegian association president, Lise Klaveness, has become the first woman to apply for a seat on the UEFA board.

