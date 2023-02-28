Home Sports Women’s European Football Championship: Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark bid to host the 2025 edition – Football
Women's European Football Championship: Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark bid to host the 2025 edition – Football

Women’s European Football Championship: Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark bid to host the 2025 edition – Football

Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden ready to host Women’s UEFA Euro 2025. The governments of the four Northern European countries have informed the Uefa who will fully support the joint bid to host the event. the Executive Committee of the continental confederation will decide in less than two months, on April 4, the venue for the tournament also coveted by other countries: in the running Poland, France e Swiss. Representatives of all four football associations and eight host cities, which in addition to the four capitals are Odense (Denmark), Gothenburg (Sweden), Trondheim (Norway) and Tampere (Finland), recently met in Stockholm. 800 thousand tickets will be available for the tournament, 50 thousand of which only for the final if it were to be held in Stockholm at the Friens Arena stadium.

