Women’s football: France-Diacre football federation agreement for termination – Soccer

(ANSA-AFP) – PARIS, APRIL 26 – A financial agreement has been reached between the French Football Federation (FFF) and Corinne Diacre to terminate the contract of the former France women’s coach. The former coach’s lawyer, Christophe Ayela, informed AFP. Diacre, who was sacked on March 9 and was still linked to the FFF until August 2024, will receive €870,000. This sum corresponds to the emoluments that would have been due to her until the expiry of the contract, increased by an additional year, including “a percentage” on the bonuses foreseen in the event of Les Bleues titles at the World Cup this summer and at the Paris Olympics in 2024.



“Corinne Diacre is relieved by this agreement which allows her to move on and look at new projects in the world of football”, said Ayela. “It is an agreement that marks the respect you are due for your sporting achievements in the French team.” Corinne Diacre’s lawyer stressed that the subject of the discussion had been to obtain “additional damages for the damage to the image”. “This is what took time in the discussion and it was achieved – she continued – There was a media campaign that condemned her even before having judged her”.



Corinne Diacre, weakened by the rebellion of three of France’s best players (Wendie Renard, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Kadidiatou Diani), who had questioned her management methods without naming her, has been relieved of her job as national coach French women’s team on March 9. She was replaced by Hervé Renard, who will lead the Bleues to the next World Cup (July 20-August 20 in Australia and New Zealand) and to the 2024 Paris Olympics. The lawyer Ayala then thanked “the president of the French Football Federation, Philippe Diallo , who handled the matter with loyalty, restraint and humanity. He demonstrated tact and intelligence.” (ANSA-AFP).

