Women’s football, in Congo the referee is kicked and punched by the players – Corriere TV

Six players from the Daring Club Motema Pembe Bikira de Lubumbashi (DCMP), a women’s Congolese club based in Kinshasa (capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo), chased the referee and beat him in the 90th minute. It happened at the end of a match in the top women’s championship: the players chased him, surrounded him and then beat him, hitting him with kicks and punches. The beating took place at the Kibassa Maliba stadium in Kinshasa.

Feb 20, 2023 – Updated Feb 20, 2023, 10:06am

