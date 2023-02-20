Six players from the Daring Club Motema Pembe Bikira de Lubumbashi (DCMP), a women’s Congolese club based in Kinshasa (capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo), chased the referee and beat him in the 90th minute. It happened at the end of a match in the top women’s championship: the players chased him, surrounded him and then beat him, hitting him with kicks and punches. The beating took place at the Kibassa Maliba stadium in Kinshasa.