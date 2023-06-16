Women’s football, Paolo Rossi’s widow as candidate for president – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 16 – Federica Cappelletti, the widow of Paolo Rossi, takes the field for the position of president of the renewed Professional Women’s Division. You learn it from ANSA in sports circles. Perugian by birth, professional journalist, with a degree in modern literature and communication sciences, Cappelletti is president of the Paolo Rossi Foundation. On the phone with ANSA, the widow of the Mundial ’82 hero confirmed: “Yes, it’s true, I have decided to dedicate myself to the promotion and development of women’s football in Italy, from a fully sustainable point of view”. Most likely to challenge Cappelletti on 29 June, the date of the elections, will be Ludovica Mantovani, current president of the women’s division. (HANDLE).

