Women’s football: Regina Baresi, OK Arena but now one step further – Football

(see ‘Inter Women in Milan…’ at 3.21pm) “This is a very important step, the next step is to increase involvement”. Regina Baresi, former captain of Inter Women, comments on the news that the Nerazzurri women’s team will play their home matches in the historic Milanese stadium.





“I think it’s wonderful to play on increasingly beautiful and important fields”, explains Baresi, at the presentation of the My Kickoff in USA project, presented by the Agnelli Foundation and College Life to guarantee scholarships in the United States. “It is both beautiful and important to play at the Arena”, continues Baresi.





“But it’s a shame that there are only 100 people to watch the match. The next step is to increase involvement in women’s football.”



