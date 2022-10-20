Debut without history: Francesca Salvatore’s national team spreads in the second half. Double by Pomposelli, Belli, Stumer Vanelli and Ferrara scored. Now Belarus

Pietro Santercole

Whoever gets off to a good start is one third of the way through. Italfutsal started the Main Round of Qualifiers at Euro 2023 in the best possible way, defeating Slovenia 8-0 in the opening match of the Lusitanian quad, at the end of a match without history despite seven goals arriving in the second half. By pure coincidence.

lightning goal — It is forbidden to think of Portugal. Francesca Salvatore had been categorical on the eve of her debut in the Fafe group, a stone’s throw from Braga. There is time to think about Sunday’s maxi match against the hosts who, presumably, will decide the winner of the group, then the qualifier for the continental Final Four, scheduled for March 2023. The Azzurro coach chooses a front-wheel drive starting five in Sestari: Borges, Boutimah, Belli and Adamatti immediately put into practice the dictates of the city and with a big approach, Italfutsal immediately unlocks it, after just 23 seconds, with Federica Belli’s 17th goal in Azzurro. The national team manages the match as it pleases, dominating the first portion of the game.

three goals in 2’20 “ — The only flaw is not to find the doubling. Which, for the avoidance of doubt, arrives at the beginning of the second half with Arianna Pomposelli. Slovenia is knee-deep and raises the white flag: Renata Adamatti invents a perfect verticalization for Gaby Vanelli who overtakes the outgoing goalkeeper with a soft touch underneath, then gets on his own with that delicious left despite mocking the right štebih, on his post. Those actual 2’20 ”, so much has passed from Pomposelli’s network to that of Renata, are enough and advance to hurry up the practice Slovenia, beaten at the end with an eloquent 8-0. See also G7 in Germany, the words of Draghi and the African proverb - Foreign

Sisters — “It has been a growth path even within the match”. So summarizes Italy-Slovenia, Ana Carolina Sestari: “For me as a goalkeeper it was important not to concede a goal, we did well in both phases, especially in the second half. The goal at the last second – concludes the goalkeeper of Futsal breaking latest news – is the sign that this team never gives up until the end ”.

immediately on the field — The women’s Italfutsal returns to the field on Friday, at 6 pm Italian time, for the second match of the quadrangular with Belarus. Match live streaming (also scheduled for Sunday at 10 pm with Portugal) on the official website of the FIGC. To evaluate the conditions of Boutimah, a battered exit due to a stomp at the beginning of the second half.

ITALIA-SLOVENIA 8-0 (1-0 p.t.)

Italia: Sestari, Borges da Silva, Boutimah, Belli, Adamatti, Pomposelli, Coppari, Grieco, Mansueto, Stumer Vanelli, Bovo, Dal Maz, Ferrara. Herds Francesca Salvatore.

Slovenia: Štebih, Novak, Ines, Ložar, Kranjc, Jesenovec, Tanšek, Šnofl, Kepa, Košir, Kos, Adamič, Bucik, Zajc. All. Dear Adamic.

Markers: 0’23” Belli (I), 25’22” e 33’38” Pomposelli (I), 27’16” Stumer Vanelli (I), 34’22” aut. Kranjc (I), 34’48” Ferrara, 39’59” Ines (I)

Ammonites: Jesenovec (S), Novak (S) Referees: David Schaerli (SUI), Yiangos Yiangou (CYP), Ibrahim El Jilali (NED); breaking latest news: Ruben Anthony Cardoso Santos (POR)