Home » Women’s Giro d’Italia: great coverage for the event
Sports

Women’s Giro d’Italia: great coverage for the event

by admin
Women’s Giro d’Italia: great coverage for the event

The women’s Giro d’Italia (June 30-July 9), starting this morning from Chianciano Terme, will enjoy significant television coverage thanks to the agreements made by the Professional Cycling League, which handled the media rights, with a series of broadcasters international and national.

In Italy, the race enjoys Rai coverage, divided between Rai Sport and Rai 2. Apart from the first day, which is only scheduled on Rai Sport, the rest of the stages are broadcast from 12:45 to 14:00 on Rai Sport , while for the finale, from 14:00 to about 15:45, it goes on Rai 2.

As for LIVE distribution, the event will be broadcast digitally on Eurosport.com (global). The Giro Donne will also go on the D+ platform and on Eurosport TV, linear, in all European countries (EU).

Distribution that is also planned on the GCN+ platform, in 207 countries worldwide. To consider – on top globally – all the sub-licenses that Warner/Discovery/Eurosport will be able to accumulate.

There are also a number of other negotiations underway that could further expand international reach.

See also  You can directly call for help with Apple Watch Series 8 adding car accident detection - ezone.hk - Technology Focus - 5G Mobile

You may also like

Yang Hansen Shines as Chinese Center in U19...

Red Bull Takes Pole Position at Home Grand...

Dying from the sting of bees and wasps:...

Barcelona ready to pay 1 million euros to...

Pelta strengthens! Jablonec confirmed the coach, he also...

Leao, the album of the AC Milan player...

Races should be safer with a new database

Paris Saint-Germain Coach Christophe Galtier Under Investigation for...

Hangzhou Asian Games Swimming Squad Announced, Including Rising...

Minimum wage, united opposition: threshold at 9 euros....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy