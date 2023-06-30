Women’s Giro d’Italia: great coverage for the event

The women’s Giro d’Italia (June 30-July 9), starting this morning from Chianciano Terme, will enjoy significant television coverage thanks to the agreements made by the Professional Cycling League, which handled the media rights, with a series of broadcasters international and national.

In Italy, the race enjoys Rai coverage, divided between Rai Sport and Rai 2. Apart from the first day, which is only scheduled on Rai Sport, the rest of the stages are broadcast from 12:45 to 14:00 on Rai Sport , while for the finale, from 14:00 to about 15:45, it goes on Rai 2.

As for LIVE distribution, the event will be broadcast digitally on Eurosport.com (global). The Giro Donne will also go on the D+ platform and on Eurosport TV, linear, in all European countries (EU).

Distribution that is also planned on the GCN+ platform, in 207 countries worldwide. To consider – on top globally – all the sub-licenses that Warner/Discovery/Eurosport will be able to accumulate.

There are also a number of other negotiations underway that could further expand international reach.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

