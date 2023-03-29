The German women’s national team does not want to wear the symbolic rainbow bandage at the World Cup in summer. It is important to avoid trouble with FIFA like at the men’s World Cup in Qatar. But the world association still causes unrest after a team workshop.

EFifa wants to avoid a long debate like in Qatar about the captain’s armband in rainbow colors at the upcoming Women’s World Cup. The German team remains consistent, at least outside of the tournament – it continues to play in the colors of the rainbow. Alexandra Popp will continue to wear the symbolic captain’s armband during test matches of the German soccer team.

At the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia in the summer, however, the DFB women will adhere to the Fifa specifications. The German Football Association (DFB) is thus drawing the consequences from the fuss about the one-love armband at the 2022 men’s World Cup in Qatar. “We always carry the rainbow in our hearts and with us anyway,” emphasized national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg.

In contrast to Hansi Flick’s selection, which has returned to the traditional black, red and gold bandage, the DFB women want to make the rainbow colors visible in the future. “I know that the players want to continue to wear the rainbow armband at our international matches,” said Voss-Tecklenburg during a video broadcast on Wednesday for the international matches on April 7 in Sittard against the Netherlands and on April 11 in Nuremberg against Brazil.

“Fifa informed us in a team workshop this morning that they want all participating nations to wear the FIFA captain’s armband at the finals in Australia and New Zealand,” said team manager Maika Fischer. to apply for a different bandage, the information came: no.” At the European Championships last year, you could still register the rainbow bandage with the European association Uefa. When asked by the DFB sides about possible penalties for non-compliance, they have not yet received any information from Fifa.

“A sign is not so absolutely necessary”

The world football association itself did not want to know anything about a decision for the women’s World Cup in summer on Wednesday afternoon. “Fifa would like to reject that a decision was made in connection with the armband,” said the world association on request: “Fifa strives for an ongoing dialogue with players and member associations.” The confusion was great afterwards.

In the German camp it was said that the team council remained in such a way that the official armband with the anti-discrimination campaign would also be worn if it was a strict requirement of Fifa for all 32 participating teams, said DFB team manager Fischer and emphasized: ” Also against the background that Australia and New Zealand are also LGBTIQ*-friendly countries and in this respect a sign is not as absolutely necessary as it was in Qatar last winter, for example.” The English abbreviation LGBTQ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans people and queer people.

Earlier this month, Gianni Infantino, the president of the world football association, announced an early solution for the women’s World Cup from July 20 to August 20 with the words: “I think we all went through a learning process.” Voss-Tecklenburg said they were interested in a joint solution “where certain messages might also be conveyed”.

According to President Bernd Neuendorf, the decision to return to a black, red and gold captain’s armband for the men’s DFB selection was also pushed by the players. “We somehow want to concentrate on football and sport now,” he explained. At the World Cup in Qatar, Neuendorf was unable to assert itself in a dispute with Fifa over the socio-political symbolism of the bandage.

Future of national coach Voss-Tecklenburg clarified?

Fifa had forbidden the DFB and other associations in Qatar to use the bandage, which stands for diversity, under threat of sanctions. The ban had caused a lot of quarrels with the German team during the tournament. It culminated in the hand-to-mouth gesture made by captain Manuel Neuer and the other players before the game against Japan kicked off.

Meanwhile, national coach Voss-Tecklenburg has made it clear that she does not want to comment on her expected contract extension with the DFB at the moment. “We will announce something promptly – if there is anything to announce,” said the 55-year-old. BILD reported on Tuesday evening that that the DFB will extend the cooperation with Voss-Tecklenburg beyond the World Cup in the summer.

Accordingly, Voss-Tecklenburg should first be tied to the DFB until the EM 2025. The agreement could be sealed before the next two international matches of the runners-up European champions against the Netherlands and Brazil. The previous contract of the 125-time ex-national player expires after the World Cup. Voss-Tecklenburg had already emphasized last year: “I would like to stay until after the 2027 World Cup.” The DFB is applying for this tournament together with the Netherlands and Belgium.

Voss-Tecklenburg took over the post from Horst Hrubesch in 2018, previously she was in charge of the Swiss women’s selection. At the 2019 World Cup in France, she failed with the German team in the quarterfinals against Sweden and thus missed out on participating in the Olympics. At the European Championships in England last year, the native of Duisburg led the DFB women to the final and thus triggered an upswing in women’s football in Germany.