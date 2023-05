The groups for the first edition of the women’s Nations League will be drawn at UEFA headquarters in Nyon on Tuesday (1.00 p.m.). The ÖFB selection plays in the highest league A and is drawn from the third lottery pot. Possible opponents from the top group are England, Germany, France and Sweden.

UEFA Women’s Nations League League A draw Group A1: Group A2: Group A3: Group A4: pot division Pot 1: Pot 2: Pot 3: Pot 4: England Spain Italy Switzerland Deutschland Netherlands Belgium Wales France Norway Austria Portugal Sweden Denmark Island Scotland