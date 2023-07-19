Home » Women’s Nations League: England v Scotland in Sunderland on 22 September
Women’s Nations League: England v Scotland in Sunderland on 22 September

Goals from Nikita Parris and Ellen White gave England a 2-1 win against Scotland in the 2019 Women’s World Cup

England will play their Women’s Nations League opener against Scotland on Friday, 22 September at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.

It will be the Lionesses’ first match after the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which begins on Thursday.

England will then play the Netherlands in Utrecht on 26 September.

The Championship game between Sunderland and Cardiff City that was scheduled for 23 September will now be held a day later on Sunday.

Belgium, the other country in Group 1A of the inaugural Women’s Nations League, play Scotland on 26 September at Hampden Park.

England begin their World Cup campaign with a game against Haiti on 22 July before further Group D matches against Denmark on 28 July and China on 1 August. The final is on 20 August.

England beat Scotland 2-1 in their most recent meeting, at the 2019 World Cup in France.

The Nations League draw means England’s Dutch manager Sarina Wiegman will face her native country for a second time, having led the Lionesses to a 5-1 friendly win last June.

Group games will take place between September and December, with the finals and promotion/relegation matches scheduled for February 2024.

Where teams finish in the Nations League will help decide which group they will be in for 2025 European Championship and 2027 World Cup qualifiers.

