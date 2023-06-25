Women’s PGA Championship: Leona Maguire takes one-shot lead into final round

Leona Maguire is bidding to become a major champion for the first time-7 L Maguire (Ire); -6 J Shin (Kor); -5 S Meadow (NI); -4 R Yin (Chn), LA Pace (SA); -3 L Coughlin (USA), JY Ko (Core)Selected others: +1 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng); +2 M Reid (Eng); +7 G Dryburgh (Sco); +8 C Thomas (Eng)Full leaderboard

Ireland’s Leona Maguire will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Women’s PGA Championship as she chases a first major win.

Maguire was three shots ahead of her nearest rivals after the opening nine holes in New Jersey on Saturday.

But she dropped shots on the 11th and 17th holes as she carded a two-under 69 in the third round, with South Korea’s Jenny Shin one shot behind.

Northern Ireland’s Stephanie Meadow is two off the lead after a 67.

“The gameplan is the same as the last three days – if it’s enough, it’s enough. My game’s in good shape,” said Maguire, 28, who is seeking to become the first Irishwoman to win a major.

“I know it would mean a lot but I try not to get too ahead of myself. Whatever will be, will be.”

Maguire, who was three shots off the lead after day one, went into Saturday’s round with the halfway lead after hitting a flurry of late birdies.

She would have had a bigger advantage going into the final round had she not dropped her second shot of the day at the par-five 17th.

“It was a little bit more of a mixed bag than the first two days but I felt I hung in well,” added Maguire, who had four birdies in addition to her two bogeys.

England’s Mel Reid, who finished the second round just a shot off the lead nine months after quitting the sport, found the going tough on day three as she slipped to two over after a 77.

‘Maguire has every reason to believe’

Analysis: Iain Carter, BBC golf correspondent

Leona Maguire is the only player in the field with three rounds in the sixties. She started Saturday with the lead and she finished Saturday with the lead.

If she can do that again on Sunday then she becomes a major champion for the first time.

It’s just a huge day, but when you have won the previous Sunday you are obviously riding a wave of confidence.

The ball striking is there, the swing is there, the putting is largely efficient enough as well. She has every reason to believe in herself that she can get the job done.

