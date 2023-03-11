As expected, all four quarter-finals in the “Best of three” series of the women’s Austrian Volley League have already been decided after the second day of play: Record champions SG Sokol/Post again beat PSV Salzburg 3-0 and are thus 2nd overall :0. The next opponents on March 20th are the women of UVC Graz, who won 3:1 at home against Trofaiach/Eisenerz after a narrow 3:2 in the first game.

The volleyball players from Linz/Steg contest the second semi-final after a 3-0 victory over Bisamberg/Hollabrunn and TI volley. The Tyroleans also defeated the Wildcats from Klagenfurt 3-0.

