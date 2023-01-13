Women’s ranking player Yao Di will join Italy’s Scandicci team 2023-01-12 14:29:19.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Authors: Wang Jingyu, Wei Hua

Chinese women’s ranked player Yao Di will go to Italy on the evening of the 11th to join Scandicci, currently ranked second in Serie A.

“This is my next dream – to experience the strongest (volleyball) professional league in the world.” Yao Di said.

In the just-concluded 2022-2023 Chinese Women’s Volleyball Super League, Yao Di successfully defended the title with the Tianjin Women’s Volleyball Team. Now, she embarked on a new journey.

Yao Di told reporters that after the Tokyo Olympics, she wanted to meet the world in a high-level professional league in Europe. At that time, a giant Turkish team expressed her sincerity to her, and she also made serious preparations in all aspects. However, Yao Di regretted that the trip failed due to some reasons.

Before the start of the 2022-2023 season, Yao Di contacted the famous volleyball agent, the Italian Marco, and asked him to help him pay attention to the opportunities in Turkey and Italy, and received a reply shortly after.

“Unexpectedly, at the beginning of December, Marco contacted me, saying that Scandicci has a demand for the setter position, and see if I have any intention to go.” Yao Di said, “I didn’t hesitate at the time, and replied that going to be the strongest Playing in the league is my dream, as important as participating in the Olympics, and I keep working hard for it. I missed an opportunity before, and I hope I can seize it this time.”

About two weeks later, Marco helped Yao Di confirm all the details of the transfer to Scandicci. In Scandicci, Yao Di will once again fight alongside his former teammate Zhu Ting. Yao Di said, “This is really a rare thing.”

On the evening of the 11th, Yao Di will leave for Italy. When looking forward to this trip, she said: “In the strongest league, I compete with the best players in the world every week. I hope that I can continue to improve and improve myself in the process.”