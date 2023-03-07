Shin Ji Ae

Women’s ranking: Shin Ji-ae won the championship and rose to 54th, Kang Hyo-rim 14th, and Buhai 18th

On March 7th, Beijing time, a number of women’s events were held around the world last week. Shin Ji-ae won the championship in the opening game of the Japan tour, and her world ranking rose to 54th.

The former world No. 1 won the 36th Daikin Industry Phalaenopsis Ladies Golf Tournament in Okinawa. This is Shin Ji-ae’s second victory this year. Not long ago, she won the Vic Open. She received 300 Japan tour points, 21.6 million yen and 18.5 points for this victory, and her world ranking rose from 66th to 54th.

Shin Ji-ae’s world points are not as good as the three players who tied for third place in the Women’s World Championships (19.43 points). Allisen Corpuz moved up from No. 51 to No. 36. Ayaka Furue rose from No. 38 to No. 23. Jiang Xiaolin climbed 4 places, from 18th to 14th.

In addition, among the top 20 in the world, Ashleigh Buhai (Ashleigh Buhai) ranked seventh in Sentosa, scoring 11.16 points, and the world ranking climbed two places, ranking 18th. Georgia Hall (Georgia Hall) tied for 14th with a score of 5.42, moving up two places to 20th in the world.

Lily May Humphreys, 20, of England, started six shots behind and shot a 67 on Sunday for a two-stroke victory at the Joburg Ladies Open. The winner of the 2021 European Tour Secondary Tournament Merit Champion won the Women’s European Tour for the first time, earning 10 championship points, and the world ranking soared to 263.

Agathe Laisne birdies first extra hole to beat Jillian Hollis and Kira Rie in playoff at Winter Haven Country Club Kiira Riihijarvi, who won the Florida Natural Charity Classic. This is Agate Rainey’s second Epson Tour season and her first win on the LPGA Division 2 Tour, gaining 6 world points and rising from No. 393 to No. 251 in the world.

