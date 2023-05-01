Women’s Rome, the history of the Scudetto — Sportellate.it

Roma won the Scudetto by breaking the hegemony of Juventus.

Cover illustration by @gnapossofadisegnetti

The 2-1 victory against Patrizia Panico’s Fiorentina, perhaps sweatier than expected, made an already announced verdict official: women’s Roma are champions of Italy. It almost finds its own symbolism that the decisive goal was scored by him Elisa Bartoliborn in 1991, Roman and Romanist, raised in the historic Roma Calcio Donne and returned home in 2018, the year of birth of AS Roma for women.

For Bartoli, a full-back by profession, the three goals this season have all been heavy as boulders. He had scored at the end of September, in the second qualifying round of the Champions League, grabbing a draw with Sparta Prague twelve from the end, before Haavi’s winning goal. He had scored in October in Sassuolo, giving the Giallorossi the victory in full recovery. And now he has scored against Fiorentina, his former team, again in the net after six months, ratifying a season with an extraordinary flavour.

Without exaggerating with the rhetoric, Bartoli’s goal closed an era in Serie A, that of Juventus’ hegemony. After the 2016-2017 season, or since Fiorentina, the first of the big men’s clubs to create a women’s section, landed in Serie A and immediately won the championship, the Scudetto has always been the exclusive prerogative of Old lady. Five years of Juventus domination, which has gradually become unchallenged: from the 2018 victory in the Scudetto play-off against Brescia, the following year by defending a single point advantage over Fiorentina, the title awarded by freezing the standings in the year of the lockdown, and the overwhelming triumph of 2021, with Juve with full points at the end of the season and a +14 gained in twenty-two games over second-placed Milan. Until last year, yet another scudetto won by Girelli and teammates, with a five-point advantage over Roma, which has established itself as a competitor not to be underestimated.

There’s a new sheriff in town

Maybe there’s a new sheriff in town, or maybe more simply a monopoly has just ended. Stefano Braghin, head of Juventus Women as well as head of delegation of the national team, had perceived it with a not too appropriate statement: “The whole women’s football system pushes for a replacement after years of our domination“. Questionable phrase, which reveals a sense of frustration, after a championship day in which Roma walked 6-1 on a plastered Inter and Juventus recovered from 0-3 to 4-3 against Fiorentina, trying to stay clinging to the Scudetto race. It was on the eve of the clash at the top between black and white and yellow and red, and at Juve there was the awareness of being at the end of the reign. There is however a basic truth: it is only positive that Serie A see more level duelists for the title, but there’s no need to go into conspiracy theory.

In the last two seasons, Roma’s only real stumbling block was Juventus. Again this year, where Roma’s performance has proved to be exceptional on all fronts. An apparently insurmountable obstacle, almost more psychological than technical. In the regular season, the Giallorossi had scored 16 wins out of 18: the only defeats had both been at the hands of Juve, both in September at Vinovo and in December at Tre Fontane. Even the victory on penalties in the Super Cup didn’t seem to have removed that feeling of awe that the black and whites, despite having to deal with a difficult year, were capable of instilling.

Last week’s 3-2, tight, suffered, nervous, snatched with the gore in Haug’s 86th minute, after having been ahead twice and restarting twice, was the missing piece for Roma, the real seal to the Scudetto even before mathematical certainty. The veil has fallen: not even Juventus is worth this Rome, not even Juventus can take back this Rome.

An ambitious project

Like most of the teams that now populate the women’s Serie A, Roma’s history is recent, even though it has its roots in city women’s football. Born in 2018 by absorbing the old Res Roma, it is entrusted to the care of Betty Bavagnoli, already a historical collaborator of Carolina Morace since before the experience with the male Viterbese.

Bavagnoli was one of the most qualified coaches in Italy, among the very few qualified to coach in men’s Serie A as well. You laid the foundations, and won the Giallorossi’s first title, the 2021 Coppa Italia. Alexander Sponge, prepared coach trained in the youth sectors of Turin (male) and Juventus (female). Spugna takes second place in 2022, which is worth qualifying for the Champions League. And this year, first the Super Cup (Juve beaten on penalties), then the quarter-final of the Champions League, finally this Scudetto. Waiting for the Italian Cup final.

A scudetto that doesn’t come from nothing, even though it’s not something pre-announced at the starting line. Roma is a serious technical project with far-reaching ambitions. It is so in the synergy of work between the owners, the female management led by Bavagnoli and the technical staff of Spugna, it is so for the enhancement of the players on the technical side, it is for the game proposal on the pitch. It is also so for the close relationship with the public: with the complicity of the results on the field, Roma is probably the club that has worked best in terms of fan retention.

📽️ “It’s a historic milestone for Roma. You win as a group and you continue to build and invest as a group” L’intervista a Betty Bavagnoli, Head of Women’s FootballFor #ASRomaFemmin pic.twitter.com/WtiipZRTvC — AS Roma Feminine 🇮🇹 (@ASRomaFeminine) April 30, 2023

Roma play top-level football

Spugna has proposed and consolidated in these two years a modern, positional, technical and intense footballsomething relatively unusual for women’s Serie A, where Montemurro’s Juve now and Guarino used to win with a much more basic and muscular game. This Roma is a team that aspires to control the game through possession, with an aggressive defense and always inclined to bring many players forward, both with and without the ball, both in the dribble and pressure phases.

In the usual starting 4-3-3 the positions remain very fluid especially in midfield, with great quality in the interpretation of solid and simple principles. There are many interpreters of absolute level, within the framework of a staff that had important additions in the summer (and whose outcome was not obvious, think of Hyacinths back from a complicated year between Milan and Fiorentina). But probably as a simple sum of individuality Roma is not the strongest team in the league.

Roma’s added value is a conscious tactical mechanism, well broken in and oiled under the direction of a competent trainer. It’s a cohesive groupwhere the game proposal enhances the individual qualities of the players. Glionna, Caesar, Serturini, Greggi: all girls who have made the leap forward in these two years. An emblematic success, in what was the first professional season for the women’s Serie A.