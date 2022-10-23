In Auckland the blues struggle against Japan but reach the result: on Saturday there is France

Italy suffers much more than expected against a never-tamed Japan, but in the end they win 21-8 and qualify for the quarter-finals for the first time in their history. Next Saturday, at 5.45 am Italian time, there will be France, beaten a month ago in the last test before the World Cup, in Biella. At the Waitakere Stadium in Auckland the blues suffer the speed of the Japanese at the meeting point and their unpredictability ball in hand, they waste a lot in attack and remain in the balance until the 78th minute, when Bettoni scores the goal that closes the game and sends Andrea di Giandomenico’s girls to the knockout stage of the Rugby World Cup. From the next match it will take more than what we saw against the Japanese, but in the meantime “a victory is always a victory”, as said by Silvia Turani at the end of the game. Against France, however, more will be needed: the transalpines qualified as second in their group, yielding only to England 13-7 and clearly beating Fiji and South Africa.

The start — Italy immediately asserted its physicality, imposing great pressure on Japan and planting itself in the opposing half of the field. The tension slows the blue, who make more mistakes than usual and pardon the opponents in the early stages of the game. At 9 ‘, however, the match is released: a stupendous offload from Sgorbini inspires the blue blaze, Ostuni Minuzzi passes between two and serves Muzzo, who has the legs to go all the way but is tackled one meter from the goal line. Magatti’s support, however, is immediate, and the Cus Milano winger has to do is pick up the ball and mark the 5-0 goal. See also Chernobyl today: what it is like 35 years after the disaster - Foreign

Suffering — Japan reacts by forcing the play several times and surprising the blue defense, who is in trouble and is forced to suffer. At 24 ‘it is Francesca Sgorbini who saves by stealing a very precious ball in her own 22, then a minute later it is Magatti who tackles Nagura launched in the goal. It is the most difficult moment of the first half, and after a series of very fast “collect and go” Abe spreads over Kyoko Hosokawa, who finds the opening to score the 5-5. From the pitch, Otsuka does not find the overtaking kick. Captain Giordano groups all in a circle, gives the charge to her companions and after a few minutes she herself inspires the action of the new advantage, picking up the ball from the scrum and finding the break to return to attack. The support of Franco and Magatti is well brought, then Bettoni with a great charge forces the Japanese to foul. We go for the poles, with Sillari who makes no mistake and scores 8-5.

The recovery — The blues have more, physically and technically, but the fear of winning is an ugly beast: at the beginning of the second half Italy wastes a lot, with often trivial errors, and at the first opportunity Japan equalized with a kick from Otsuka. Sillari still thinks about it in the 54th minute to bring the score back to +3. At 60 ‘Matsuda devours herself an incredible opportunity, letting herself be betrayed by the rebound of the oval after beating Ostuni Minuzzi in an aerial contest that would have sent her directly to the goal, and two minutes later Imakugi leaves her teammates in 14 for a yellow card for dangerous tackle on Giada Franco. It is the turning point of the game, because Italy exploits the numerical superiority and with Sillari’s foot stretches again for the 14-8, but has to wait for the 78th minute to close the accounts. The blues finally manage to give continuity to their action, with a long and well-planned multiphase that leads Turani to arrive very close to the goal line, then it is Bettoni who finalizes the work for the marking of 21-8. It ends like this, with the blue who, despite having a harder time than expected, beat Japan and gain access to the quarter-finals of the World Cup. See also Rugby, Ryan Jones and senile dementia: "My world is falling apart"

October 23 – 10:49 am

