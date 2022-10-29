In New Zealand the blues remain in the game for a while, two yellow weighs against Magatti and Turani

Italy stops in the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup, against an unplayable France. At the Northland Events Center in Whangarei the transalpines pass 39-3, despite the 10-3 with which the first fraction ended. The two yellows weigh in on Magatti and Turani, who left Italy in 14 for 20 minutes and allowed France to dig the furrow that closed the match after an hour of great battle. Blue punished beyond measure by the score, which must not cancel the good things both in this challenge and in the entire World Cup, in the hope that this adventure can be an example for many girls who, thanks to this team, have approached the oval ball.

The start — Italy, on the pitch with a white jersey that is very reminiscent of that of the first historic victory at the Six Nations in 2000, must do without Tounesi (disqualification) and Franco (concussion), while France must give up Sansus, one of the medians of the strongest melee in the world, and to Romane Menager. The transalpines start strong, and at the first opportunity they hit: Boulard restarts ball in hand after a kick from Madia, finds the interval between Muzzo and Sgorbini and serves Grisez very well, who has the legs to get in the middle of the posts and score. After the first blaze, France sets its game on the battle in the middle of the field, relying on the charges of Fall and the aggressiveness of its melee package, widening the game only in some circumstances and creating numerical superiority with Boulard’s pocket shots. . The Italian defense is as furious as it is effective, and holds out in the first phase of the game which, as expected, turns out to be very difficult. Drouin is forced to try from afar, but the kick is short and the score does not change. See also Polisportiva Santa Maria, positivity to Covid in the team group - Sport

The key moment — In the final part of the fraction the pace drops and Andrea di Giandomenico’s team takes the opportunity to be seen in attack. First with a great blaze of Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi, then a series of advancing charges (Duke above all) that force the French to foul: Sillari hits the posts and shortens the distance, 7-3. In the final, the blues sin a little bit of enthusiasm, they could throw out the ball when the time is up but they try to play it and commit a foul that gives France the last chance of the first half: the transalpines do not have it repeated twice and attack the 22 Italian. Di Giandomenico’s team pays for indiscipline, commits three fouls in the same action and Magatti pays for them all with a yellow card: Drouin is satisfied with 3 points and closes the first half at 10-3.

The French assault — As expected, in the 10 minutes of numerical superiority, France unleashes hell, gets stuck in the 22 Italians, wastes two incredible opportunities by missing two elementary enlargements, but in the end it goes further with the winning position of Escudero. The TMO, however, stops everything, sees a forward of the French number 8 and the transalpines remain dry. The main suffering, however, is in the fray, Deshaye’s push is a bit on the limit but is rewarded by the referee Davidson, and just when Magatti is about to return the French package wins the 13-3 penalty. Even in 15 against 15 France continues to press, the Azzurri defense is constantly under pressure and in the 62nd minute it again gives way in an orderly scrum. The French package is once again advancing, and from 5 meters it reaches the goal line, forcing Davidson to sanction the blues with the technical goal: 20-3 and Turani is booked. See also Women's rugby, Italy, what a hit! France beaten 26-19, now leading the World Cup

The knockout blow — Again outnumbered, the blue inevitably yield. Football masterpiece by Drouin who finds the lineout at 5 meters, the French maul is unstoppable and Touyé finalizes for 27-3. The gasoline is now gone, and on 1 against 1 the transalpine always find the passage to advance, with Grisez who within 3 minutes scores two goals that make the score excessive for what has been seen on the field. It ends 39-3, France wins the semifinal and focuses on the challenge against the host New Zealand, for Italy a bittersweet homecoming, especially as regards the final score.

