In Biella, in front of a thousand spectators, women’s Italy beat France 26-19 in the last test before the World Cup in New Zealand. Less than a week after being defeated 21-0 in Nice, Andrea Di Giandomenico’s girls managed to beat the third force in the world ranking.

The match

—

Orphans of captain Manuela Furlan, stopped by a knee injury in last week’s test, the blues have reassembled the two opening goals scored by the French and five minutes from the end they won thanks to a technical try awarded by the referee. Joy Neville, for a volunteer forward. The other blue destinations of Bettoni, Sillari and Ostuni-Minuzzi. Italy will debut at the World Cup in New Zealand on 9 October against Canada. The United States and Japan will also be in the same group.