One month from the start of the World Cup, Di Giandomenico’s girls beat the transalpine, third in the ranking: a comeback victory with four tries, the last one of penalties. In New Zealand there will be no captain Furlan
In Biella, in front of a thousand spectators, women’s Italy beat France 26-19 in the last test before the World Cup in New Zealand. Less than a week after being defeated 21-0 in Nice, Andrea Di Giandomenico’s girls managed to beat the third force in the world ranking.
The match
—
Orphans of captain Manuela Furlan, stopped by a knee injury in last week’s test, the blues have reassembled the two opening goals scored by the French and five minutes from the end they won thanks to a technical try awarded by the referee. Joy Neville, for a volunteer forward. The other blue destinations of Bettoni, Sillari and Ostuni-Minuzzi. Italy will debut at the World Cup in New Zealand on 9 October against Canada. The United States and Japan will also be in the same group.
Marcatrici: pt 8′ m. Fall tr. Drouin, 30′ m. Gros tr. Drouin, 34′ m. Bettoni, 38′ m. Sillari tr. Rigoni; St. 5′ m. Ostuni-Minuzzi tr. Rigoni, 29′ st Llorens, 34′ m. technical Italy
Italia: Ostuni-Minuzzi; Muzzo, Sillari (1 ‘st D’Incà), Rigoni, Magatti (28’ st. Granzotto); Madia (39 ‘st Stevanin), Stefan; Giordano, Sgorbini (23 ‘st. Arrighetti), Locatelli (15’ st Franco); Duke, Fedrighi; Gai (20 ‘st Seye), Bettoni (27’ st Vecchini), Maris (33 ‘stecca). Herdsman Di Giandomenico.
France: Backgammon; Llorens, Menager M., Drouin, Boulard; Queyroi, Bourdon (7′ st Sansus, 13′ st-20′ st Tremouliere); Gros (16′ st Mayans), Menager R. (23′ st Forlani), Feleu; Fall, Ferer; Bernadou (1′ st Joyeux), Sochat (cap., 7′ st Touye), Deshaye (21′ st Brosseau).
September 9, 2022 (change September 9, 2022 | 9:07 pm)
