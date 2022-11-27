If an incredible comeback had arrived in Parma in added time, with Como there was no last-minute miracle for Juventus. The black and whites didn’t go beyond a 1-1 draw with the Lombards, a misstep that hurts because leaders Roma – which instead continue to run very fast – are now six points away. So much bitterness for the girls from Montemurro, who welcomed Sebastian de la Fuente’s team, who had just landed in Serie A, with six goals on the first matchday last August. Furthermore, the reigning champions, to date, had won all 25 games played against newly promoted teams and at home, in the last 54 games, they had collected 50 hits. It goes without saying that the result of the afternoon surprises everyone. Or rather, almost. Because for their part, Como are doing well and they have shown it in the last few weeks with five points in the last four days, including a 3-3 draw against Milan. Today the icing on the cake, which is worth conquering third from last place.

Gol dell’ex

—

Juventus know they have to win to keep up with Roma and start strong. Caruso, Girelli and Cantore try, then – in the 15th minute – the latter finds a great goal from the left, which however is disallowed for offside. Same fate two minutes later for Como, with Rizzon who headed in and found his fourth goal of the season (no defender has scored so many in Serie A this season) before the linesman raised the flag again. In the 21st minute the landlords unblocked it with Grosso who, face to face with the opposing goalkeeper, made no mistake and with the help of the post made it 1-0. Celebrate the Canadian, gold medalist at the last Tokyo Olympics, from whom Montemurro is asking for more goals from day one. However, Como didn’t stand by and in the 34th minute Beccari earned a penalty which Peyraud-Magnin saved from Rizzon. Everything seems to be going well at Juventus, which almost doubled with Grosso and Bonfantini but which in the 68th minute was reached by a goal from Beccari, the 18-year-old star striker in Italy U19 who thus found his second joy in Serie A. Como borrowed from Juventus last summer, where Beccari made his debut in the top flight at just 16. In short, a future champion, this is the label that was immediately attached to her in Turin, where perhaps she will return to scoring heavy goals. Today’s one, very heavy, slows down the championship race of the reigning champions.