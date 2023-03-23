Home Sports Women’s Six Nations: NZ naval officer Kate Williams set for Wales debut
Venue: Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 25 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT
Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app; BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 sports extra; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

New Zealand naval officer Kate Williams is set to make her Wales debut in the Six Nations opener against Ireland.

Williams is named among the replacements, having moved back to Wales after the World Cup.

Ioan Cunningham has shuffled his side for Saturday, with Carys Williams-Morris moving to the wing and Courtney Keight coming in at full-back.

Sisilia Tuipulotu, who made her Wales debut the last time the two sides met, starts at prop.

Wales: C Keight; L Neumann, H Jones (capt), K Lake, C Williams-Morris; E Snowsill, K Bevan; G Pyrs, K Jones, S Tuipulotu, AFleming, G Crabb, G Evans, A Callender, B Lewis

Replacements: K Evans, C Thomas,C Hale,K Williams, S Harries,F Lewis, L George, H Bluck

Ireland: TBC

Match officials

Referee: Amber McLachlan (RA)

Assistants: Doriane Domenjo (FFR) & Maria Latos (GER)

TMO: Ian Tempest (RFU)

