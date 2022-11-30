The girls of the Belluno Dolomites close the first round in seventh place: in fact, the first half of the women’s championship of Eccellenza is archived. Now space for the Christmas holidays? No, because December is the month dedicated to the Italian Cup: even if on Sunday the 4th coach Pellicanò’s collective observes a rest shift. And he will return to the green rectangle on the 11th, away against Carbonera.

WATER TO THE MILL

The feeling is that this team has room for growth yet to be explored. Especially if we consider that, to the group’s mill, each athlete brings the water of commitment, generosity, attachment to colors and to the shirt. Like Valentina Cercenà.

«I’m a striker – says the twenty-five year old – and I’ve had a passion for this sport since I was a child. I started with the men from Valzoldana and then moved to Belluno: in the Primavera and, shortly after, in the first team. Football for me is special, unique, a mix of emotions: passion, sacrifice and responsibility are needed». Valentina, like a good striker, lives for goals: «Every match, good or bad, leaves me something, but when I score, the sensations are even stronger. And I’m particularly happy.”

SNAP

In the Dolomite chessboard, Cercenà has important characteristics. One above all: «Speed. The shot allows me to pass the opponent. At least – she smiles – when they don’t call me offside. The Belluno Dolomites? A splendid occasion. We will do everything possible to carry on the project with our heads held high, working hard: day after day, training after training, match after match».

NO DEVA, NO PARTY

The strength of the collective can give the impetus for a 2023 as protagonists: «I have a very good relationship with each of my companions – concludes Valentina -. We are a good group. And a fundamental pillar of this team, for years now, is our Sandra Sommariva: you can’t do without the captain. But neither of Chiara De Valerio, an exceptional friend: on and off the pitch. With her, fun is guaranteed. And, as I say, always “no Deva, no party”».