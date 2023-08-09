Women’s sportswear is changing

At this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup there were far fewer white shorts than four years ago. In the kits of teams such as Canada, France, England, Nigeria and New Zealand they were replaced for the first time with darker colors. It did not happen by chance and it is not a novelty that concerns only football: at the beginning of July at Wimbledon, for the first time, tennis players were allowed to wear non-white underwear, overcoming the very strict historical rules of the tournament.

Removing white trousers from women’s sportswear makes it possible to at least partially alleviate a widespread anxiety among female athletes: the one deriving from the fact that menstrual blood stains can be seen during games or competitions. This concern, as well as those of feeling uncomfortable or overly exposed, have an impact on sporting results but have long been overlooked by federation regulations and by those involved in designing kits for various reasons. In recent years there has been a greater awareness of the rules that have long regulated women’s clothing in sport, with new protests, requests and concessions.

This year, for the first time, the European field hockey championship which will take place in the second half of August will allow the athletes to choose whether to play with shorts or a trouser skirt, in addition to the traditional skirt. Even in athletics in recent years, more shorts and long leggings have begun to replace the more traditional underpants. These are innovations that until a few years ago were considered inadmissible.

In 2021, the players of the beach handball team of Norway were fined by the disciplinary commission of the European Handball Federation (EHF) because they wore shorts instead of bikini bottoms during a match of the European championships, i.e. the uniform required by regulation. They had done it precisely in protest against the rules on sports clothing, which required athletes to have tight and skimpy uniforms, and athletes to wear comfortable trousers and a tank top that covers the entire torso. Also in that year, the German national artistic gymnastics team competed in the Olympics with “one piece” leotards, i.e. those that covered the legs like men’s, and pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw competed in a onesie instead of a uniform. two pieces.

Fashion journalist Vanessa Friedman has explained on the New York Times that historically women’s sportswear has developed in two very different ways: in sports such as basketball and football it has imitated men’s clothing, while in other sports it has been designed specifically to stand out and be explicitly feminine as in the case of skirts in tennis or bikinis in running, beach handball or beach volleyball. In both cases, writes Friedman, «they were essentially tailor-made for men: literally, in the sense that they either didn’t fit women’s bodies properly (like basketball vests so large that the bra was visible, ed), or they were designed to please the male gaze».

This second approach to women’s sportswear has two historical reasons: the first is that when women’s competitions were introduced in some sports that had long been only for men, characterizing the athletes with blatantly feminine clothing was a way to appease the criticisms of skeptics. The second is that in those years it was also a way of making women’s competitions watch also to spectators, mainly males, who considered them to be of a lower level than the men’s ones.

– Read also: The first female soccer player to wear the hijab at the World Cup

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

