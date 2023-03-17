Home Sports Women’s sprint postponed to Saturday due to fog
Women's sprint postponed to Saturday due to fog

Dense fog at Holmenkollen prevented the women’s sprint at the biathlon season finale in Oslo. After a 30-minute postponement, the IBU competition jury finally decided on Friday to cancel the 7.5-kilometer race and postponed the start by one day to Saturday.

A new starting time has not yet been determined. The women’s pursuit planned for Saturday will be canceled completely, and a mass start will take place on Sunday at the end of the season.

Sports Director Felix Bitterling from the German Ski Association also confirmed that a fair competition would not have been possible with hardly any visibility: “It was primarily about visibility at the shooting range. That would have been a gamble.”

