Dense fog at Holmenkollen prevented the women’s sprint at the biathlon season finale in Oslo. After a 30-minute postponement, the IBU competition jury finally decided on Friday to cancel the 7.5-kilometer race and postponed the start by one day to Saturday.

A new starting time has not yet been determined. The women’s pursuit planned for Saturday will be canceled completely, and a mass start will take place on Sunday at the end of the season.

Sports Director Felix Bitterling from the German Ski Association also confirmed that a fair competition would not have been possible with hardly any visibility: “It was primarily about visibility at the shooting range. That would have been a gamble.”