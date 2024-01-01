Women’s Super League: What to look out for in the January transfer window

Katrina Gorry (left), Mary Earps (centre) and Ellie Roebuck (right) have been linked with moves in the WSL

Another transfer window, another chance for clubs to add to their squads – but what deals could we see happen in the Women’s Super League in January?

The transfer window is now open for WSL clubs and they have until 23:00 GMT on 31 January to complete any deals.

Here is what might happen this month.

What transfers might happen?

Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps30, has been the subject of speculation as negotiations over a contract extension have lasted for several months. Arsenal offered a world record fee for a female goalkeeper for Earps in the summer but have not engaged in any new talks with her contract due to expire in June. At least two European clubs have expressed interest, including Paris St-Germain, and Earps is free to talk to clubs outside the WSL from 1 January.

Another goalkeeper in the headlines is Manchester City’s Ellie Roebuck24, who has fallen down the pecking order with club and country and is desperate for game time. She is seeking a move in January with her current contract ending in June, with Manchester United one of the clubs linked with her.

Chelsea are pursuing France and Montpellier defender Maelle Lakrar23, as they look to add squad depth following recent injuries to Aniek Nouwen and Millie Bright.

Everton defender Nathalie Bjorn26, was chased by Real Madrid in the summer and the Spanish club might make another offer in January.

West Ham have been in talks with Australia midfielder Katrina Gorry31, and are close to agreeing a deal after she departed Swedish club Vittsjo GIK.

Australia team-mate Charlotte Grant22, who has also left Vittsjo GIK, had attracted interest from several WSL clubs but is in line to join Tottenham.

Liverpool midfielder Miri Taylor23, is assessing her options with six months left on her contract. She is open to a loan move in the hope of getting more game time.

Elsewhere, a few WSL clubs have expressed interest in United States defender Emily Fox25, but reports suggestexternal-link she is in advanced discussions with Arsenal.

Sweden winger Matilda Vinberg20, has attracted interest from Manchester City but Tottenham have held talks in a bid to try to sign her.

Several clubs have enquired about Republic of Ireland and North Carolina Courage midfielder Denise O’Sullivan29, including from the WSL, as well as elsewhere in Europe.

Arsenal winger Giovana Queiroz20, was close to completing a loan move to Tottenham at the end of the summer before it fell through and she is seeking a move in January, with Spurs a potential option again.

Finland forward San Francisco28, has been of interest to some WSL clubs for a while, and with six months remaining on her Real Sociedad contract Brighton are believed to have enquired about her.

Durham’s Poppy Pritchard18, has been looked at by several WSL clubs including Tottenham, as well as reportsexternal-link of at least five others.

Chelsea forward Aimee Claypole18, could consider a loan move in January after signing a first professional contract with the club in November.

Manchester United, West Ham and Aston Villa have kept tabs on England youth international Eleanor Dale22, who has been playing in the United States with Nebraska Huskers.

Bristol City have been in talks with England midfielder Katie Bradley22, who is currently playing in Florida with UCF Knights.

What are clubs looking for?

26-year-old Nicoline Sorensen retired just before Christmas having joined Everton in 2020

Leicester City are hopeful of bringing in at least one more player, potentially two, to add to the signing of Japan forward Saori Takarada.

Liverpool did most of their business in the summer transfer window so will be quiet, though they are prepared to act if a target becomes available earlier than expected.

Tottenham will make signings and have been shopping in the Scandinavian and Australian markets, while manager Robert Vilahamn has also looked at his former club BK Hacken for options.

West Ham need reinforcements with manager Rehanne Skinner looking to add experience and leadership to the squad.

Arsenal‘s squad is already at maximum numbers but they are hoping to sign a few players, meaning there will need to be outgoings to allow that.

Aston Villa have looked at full-back options but Brighton‘s heavy summer business means they, like Liverpool, are not expected to be very active.

Bristol City are also looking at full-backs, having enquired about Liverpool’s Lucy Parry, but their approach was rebuffed by the Merseyside club.

Manchester City‘s priority is to negotiate new contracts for existing key players, but will also be open to signings, while there could be departures in January.

Chelsea might spring a few surprise additions, while Manchester United manager Marc Skinner hopes to spend money to help close the gap on their WSL rivals.

Everton need recruitments in defence having lost several key players in the past six months, and are shopping for a forward to replace Nicoline Sorensen, who retired before Christmas. However, funds may be limited.

What else should we look out for?

Sam Kerr has scored four and assisted three goals in eight WSL games for Chelsea this season

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr‘s contract runs out in the summer but it is understood the club are in conversation with her over a new deal.

England midfielder Fran Kirby‘s contract at Chelsea is also due to expire in June, while Brighton hope to tie down Lionesses winger Katie Robinson21, beyond her current deal which lasts until the summer.

Winger Lauren Hempwho has six months left on her current contract, has been offered an extension by Manchester City and is in negotiations, while Norway midfielder Julie Blakstad is also in talks with the club over a potential new deal.

Manchester United are hoping to make Lyon forward Melvine Malard‘s move a permanent one but might wait until the summer to act on an option-to-buy clause in her current loan agreement.

England midfielder Katie Zelem27, and forwards Nikita Parris29, and Rachel Williams35, only have six months left on their Manchester United contracts.

Canada and Spurs centre-back Shelina Zadorsky31, will be out of contract in the summer, alongside goalkeeper Becky Spencer32.

Experienced Aston Villa midfielder Lucy Staniforth31, has a deal which runs out in the summer, while Jordan Nobbs31, has a contract until June with an option to extend.

Outside the WSL, former Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg has six months remaining on her contract at Lyon but the club are working through an offer to extend it, while France winger Delphine Cascarino‘s deal is also due to expire.

England defender Lucy Bronze will be out of contract at Barcelona in the summer so is assessing her options.

What deals have been completed?

Kristie Mewis has been capped 53 times by the United States

USA midfielder Kristie Mewis32, has joined West Ham from NJ/NY Gotham FC.

Tottenham signed China midfielder Wang Shuang28, from Racing Louisville, while Leicester City added Japan’s Saori Takarada24, from Linkoping FC. Both players are due to join their clubs from 1 January.

Midfielder Mackenzie Hawkesby23, has rejoined Sydney FC after six months at Brighton.

Chelsea winger Guro Reiten29, has signed a new deal with the club, which includes an option to extend until 2026.

Wales midfielder Hayley Ladd30, has extended her contract with Manchester United until 2025.

Meanwhile, Barcelona defender Mapi Leon28, has agreed a contract extension with the club until 2026.

