Hosts: South Africa Dates: 10-26 February
Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website and app.

The eighth edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup is almost upon us.

Hosts South Africa kick off the tournament against Sri Lanka on Friday, 10 February, before England face West Indies the following day.

Get prepared for the tournament by taking on our quiz, voting for your 2023 winner and much more.

Quiz: Name England’s World Cup players

England won the first edition of the tournament in 2009 and have reached the final a further three times, but lost them all to Australia.

There have been 31 players that have represented England in Women’s T20 World Cups – those who have played a game, rather than just squad members.

Can you name them all? Have a go and share your result using #bbccricket.

Can you name every England Women’s T20 World Cup player?

Score: / 31

You scored /31

Share your score with your friends!

Copy and share link

Vote for your 2023 winner….

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Vote for your top run-scorer…

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Vote for your top wicket-taker…

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Vote for your player of the tournament…

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

How to follow the Women’s T20 World Cup on the BBC

There will be ball-by-ball commentary of every match available across BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website and app.

Live text updates, accompanied by in-play video clips, will also be on the BBC Sport website and app, alongside match reports, analysis and features.

Alex Hartley and England bowler Kate Cross will bring you behind-the-scenes news, reaction and gossip from the camp in No Balls: The Cricket Podcast.

You can also follow the tournament on our social media accounts, where we will have regular updates, behind-the-scenes video, interviews and plenty more.

Search for ‘Test Match Special’ on Twitter and Facebook, and ‘BBC Cricket’ on Instagram, using #BBCCricket to join the conversation.

