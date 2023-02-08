Hosts: South Africa Dates: 10-26 February Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website and app.

The eighth edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup is almost upon us.

Hosts South Africa kick off the tournament against Sri Lanka on Friday, 10 February, before England face West Indies the following day.

Get prepared for the tournament by taking on our quiz, voting for your 2023 winner and much more.

Quiz: Name England’s World Cup players

England won the first edition of the tournament in 2009 and have reached the final a further three times, but lost them all to Australia.

There have been 31 players that have represented England in Women’s T20 World Cups – those who have played a game, rather than just squad members.

Can you name them all? Have a go and share your result using #bbccricket.

Vote for your 2023 winner….

Vote for your top run-scorer…

Vote for your top wicket-taker…

Vote for your player of the tournament…

