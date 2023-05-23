Home » Women’s Under-17 Championship: Watch England face Spain in semi-finals live on BBC
Women’s Under-17 Championship: Watch England face Spain in semi-finals live on BBC
Michelle Agyemang has scored four goals in two games for the young Lionesses

England face Spain in the semi-finals of the Uefa Women’s Under-17 Championship on Tuesday and you can watch it live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website.

The young Lionesses, managed by Mo Marley, finished as Group B runners-up after drawing 1-1 with France on Saturday.

They now face last year’s runners-up Spain for a place in Friday’s final against France or Switzerland.

Live coverage starts from 16:45 BST.

The young Lionesses progressed to the semi-finals with a game to spare after defeating Poland 2-1 and Sweden 3-1.

A 1-1 draw with France meant they finished second in their group on goal difference and now face Group A winners Spain, who are in their ninth consecutive semi-final.

Marley used the France game to rest the tournament’s top scorer Michelle Agyemang, who has netted four goals so far.

The Arsenal forward, who made her Women’s Super League debut this season, is followed by Spanish duo Cris Redondo and Marisa Garcia on three.

Marley will hope her side can reach the final for the first time, after losing all four semi-finals in the past.

You can also watch Tuesday’s first semi final between France and Switzerland live from 14:45 BST on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

