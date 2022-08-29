Xi’an News Network News Beijing time on the evening of August 29th, the 2022 Women’s Volleyball Asian Cup final was staged in the Philippines. In the semi-final, the Chinese women’s volleyball team defeated the popular Thai women’s volleyball team. In the final, they met the powerful Japanese women’s volleyball team. After four fierce battles, The young Chinese women’s volleyball team, composed of players from the national second team and the national youth team, lost to their opponents with a big score of 1:3 and failed to win the championship of the last women’s volleyball Asian Cup.

As the first task of the Chinese women’s volleyball team under the command of Cai Bin this year is to strive for good results in the World Championships in September, the platoon management center decided to send a team composed of players from the second national team and the national youth team. “Wei Jun” participated in the Asian Cup. The coach of the team was Kuang Qi, the head coach of the U20 National Youth Team. He was the main setter of the Shandong men’s volleyball team during his playing days. He was an assistant coach of the Chinese men’s volleyball team and the Shandong men’s volleyball team. At the U20 Women’s Volleyball Asian Championships that ended last month, Kuang Qi, who led his team to play, finally won the runner-up title with his disciples. After losing 0:3 to the Japanese U20 Women’s Volleyball Team in the final, Kuang Qi said frankly: “The Japanese women’s volleyball team won the championship. They should be an example for us to learn from, their players have solid basic skills and stable performance on the spot, which is what we lack.”

This year’s Asian Cup, the young women’s volleyball players who represented China in the Philippines performed well. In the previous six games, the whole team worked together and won consecutive battles. In the semi-finals, 3:2 Lectra sent the full main lineup and after the Thai women’s volleyball team was determined to win the championship. , The Chinese girls who have won six consecutive victories are full of desire to win the Asian Cup. In the semi-finals, Wu Mengjie and Hu Mingyuan, the main attacker and the auxiliary attacker, both expressed that they will make persistent efforts in the final and strive to show their best side in the final.

However, how can the Japanese team (mainly the second team of the U20 age group), which also performed well in this event, easily hand over the championship trophy? In the first game of the final, the Japanese team who entered the game early maintained the lead all the way. Although the relatively slow Chinese girl once chased the score to 23:24, the more experienced Japanese team still won the first game with 25:23. The japan team who took the lead was still strong in the second game and took the lead of 21:12 , the chinese team who was struggling to chase the score chased the score to 21 : 23 and then made more mistakes next city. In the crucial third game, the Chinese team improved the efficiency of defense and counterattack while strengthening the attack. Although there was a small fluctuation after getting the game point at 24:17, the opponent was chased by the opponent for 2 points, but with Hu Mingyuan No. 3 position. The fastball succeeded, and the Chinese team pulled one back with 25:19.

In the fourth game, the Japanese team gave full play to the team’s fast attack speed, excellent small ball skills, and tenacious defense, while the Chinese team’s teenagers did not give up easily. They gritted their teeth and persisted to the end. In a moment, the Japanese team finally won 25:16 and won the championship of the Asian Cup.

The Women’s Volleyball Asian Cup was founded in 2008. In the previous six competitions, the Chinese women’s volleyball team won five championships and one runner-up, and only lost to the Thai women’s volleyball team in the final in 2012. It is worth mentioning that since 2014, the Chinese team has sent a second-tier lineup for four consecutive games (the 2020 Women’s Volleyball Asian Cup was cancelled due to the epidemic). This year’s Women’s Volleyball Asian Cup is also the swan song of this event, because the Women’s Volleyball Asian Cup will be replaced by the Asian Challenger Cup in the future and become an integral part of the World Women’s Volleyball League qualifying competition. In the last Asian Cup trip of the Chinese women’s volleyball team, although they entered the final for the seventh time in a row, they still failed to achieve the goal of winning the championship for the sixth time, leaving a trace of regret.

