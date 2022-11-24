Conegliano-Florence 3-1 (25-18, 20-25, 25-18, 28-26) Conegliano also wins its tenth match (in one month) and presents itself in the best possible way in the Super Cup match against Novara on Saturday evening, right at Palazzo Wany in Florence. In this anticipation (to free up a date when Imoco will be at the Club World Cup) Bisonte puts up resistance in the second and above all in the fourth set, confirming the good things done in Novara, but still returning home empty-handed.

New sextet

—

Santarelli changes sextet once again and lines up Wolosz, Haak, Gray, Cook, Lubian, Squarcini and De Gennaro, inserting Fahr on the scoresheet for the first time with the second free jersey. Bellano starts with Cambi, Nwakalor, Knollema, Herbots, Alhassan, Grazian and Panetoni. The Panthers dominate by blocking in the first set (6 in total, 4 by Lubian) and find two solid points of reference in De Gennaro and Haak. Florence leans on Nwakalor and Herbots, who keep the score in balance until mid-set (10-11). The 7-0 break was born from Cook’s batting session and scuttled the hopes of the guests. Il Bisonte shows talent and grit in the second set with Nwakalor and Knollema and thanks Conegliano for 8 point errors, 5 of which in attack. Haak drops to 28%, Gray does not mesh and Santarelli unsuccessfully tries the entrances of De Kruijf, Pericati and Gennari. Florence also gets a lot from the serve, with 4 aces, maintaining the advantage for almost the entire set. The response of the Italian champions is not long in coming. After the change of field it is immediately 5-0 with Cook and Lubian on the shields. Wolosz’s direction is less brilliant than usual, but Florence still doesn’t find the key (15-8). Points also come from Squarcini and Gray, and Conegliano takes the lead again without much effort. The fourth set has a mirror start to the previous one (1-7 for the guests). Santarelli also brings in Plummer for Gray and the game suddenly returns to balance. Conegliano returns to play at a moderate level, Florence still relies on Herbots and Nwakalor. The first break comes from Cook’s ace (16-14), but the guests come back ahead 18-19. In the final point Haak grows, Florence cancels four match points. Conegliano remains undefeated and is now thinking about the Super Cup. (Mirco Cavallin)