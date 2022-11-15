Home Sports Women’s Volleyball League Comprehensive: Guangdong won two consecutive victories, Henan narrowly beat Yunnan – Sports – CGTN
Women's Volleyball League Comprehensive: Guangdong won two consecutive victories, Henan narrowly beat Yunnan

Women's Volleyball League Comprehensive: Guangdong won two consecutive victories, Henan narrowly beat Yunnan

original title:

Women’s Volleyball League: Guangdong won two consecutive victories, Henan narrowly beat Yunnan

Xinhua News Agency, Haikou, November 14 (Reporter Liu Bo, Summer) On the 14th, the 2022-2023 Chinese Women’s Volleyball Super League Group B ushered in the fifth round of the competition. Guangdong, Henan and Jiangsu women’s volleyball teams defeated their opponents respectively.

Facing the Hebei women’s volleyball team, the Guangdong women’s volleyball team played well. At the beginning, they relied on Chen Peiyan’s offense to open the score. After that, they firmly controlled the rhythm of the court and took the next game at 25:13. The Hebei team played very tenaciously in the second game, but the defense was not very tight, and they lost another game at 20:25. In the third game, the Guangdong team accelerated the transition between offense and defense, and did not give the Hebei team another chance. They won 25:17 and ushered in a two-game winning streak.

The match between the Henan women’s volleyball team and the Yunnan women’s volleyball team was very close. The first four games were tied at 2:2, with the scores of 26:24, 22:25, 25:14, and 21:25. In the final game, both sides made personnel adjustments. At the beginning, the Henan team scored consecutively by serving and counterattacking, leading by 6 points in the game, but the Yunnan team was tenacious and kept chasing points. At the end of the game, the two sides drew from 13 to 16. Henan team seized the opportunity on the key ball. Han Wenya smashed the score with a slash, and won the game with 18:16.

In another match, Jiangsu women’s volleyball team defeated Fujian women’s volleyball team 3:1.

