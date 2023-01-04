Original title: Women’s Volleyball League semi-final second round (quote)

Tianjin-Shanghai Reunion Finals (Theme)

China Sports Daily reported that in the second round of the 2022-2023 Chinese Women’s Volleyball Super League semi-finals held at the Sports Center in Shangrao, Jiangxi on January 3, the previous champion Tianjin Bohai Bank women’s volleyball team defeated Fujian Anxi Tieguanyin women’s volleyball team in straight sets. Advance to the finals of the Women’s Volleyball Super League this season.

The match between Tianjin Women’s Volleyball Team and Fujian Women’s Volleyball Team started in the evening. Although the Fujian women’s volleyball team fought tenaciously in the game and played a better technical and tactical level, driven by the national players Li Yingying, Wang Yuanyuan and foreign aid Vargas, the Tianjin women’s volleyball team showed strong online strength from beginning to end. After three rounds of competition, the Tianjin women’s volleyball team easily won 25-21, 25-19 and 25-12, eliminated their opponents with a two-round victory record, and advanced to the final first.

In the ensuing match between Shanghai Guangming Youbei Women’s Volleyball Team and Shenzhen Australia Hulonghua Women’s Volleyball Team, the Shanghai Women’s Volleyball Team firmly grasped the initiative in this competition related to the right to the final. After three games, the Shanghai women’s volleyball team won 25-18, 25-13 and 25-20. They also won the semi-finals with a 2-0 score in two rounds. They will face Tianjin women’s volleyball team in the final Compete for the crown of the women’s volleyball league this season.

In addition, there were two second rounds of the five-to-eight ranking battles that day. The Beijing Auto Women’s Volleyball Team defeated the Shandong Rizhao Iron and Steel Women’s Volleyball Team 3-2, while the Liaoning Donghua Women’s Volleyball Team lost 1-3 to Jiangsu Zhongtian Iron and Steel Women’s Volleyball Team.