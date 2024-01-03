Women’s Volleyball Super League: Beijing defeated Liaoning to advance to the semi-finals – Sports – China Engineering Network

Beijing Beats Liaoning in Women’s Volleyball Super League, Advances to Semi-finals

In an intense and thrilling match, the Beijing team secured their spot in the semi-finals of the 2023-2024 Chinese Women’s Volleyball Super League by defeating the Liaoning team with a remarkable score of 3:0. The victory came at home and advanced them to the next round with a total score of 2:1 in the best-of-three games.

The first two rounds of the match between the two sides were played for five rounds, with each team winning on their respective home courts.

In the decisive third game, the score remained deadlocked between the two teams, fighting all the way to a 22-all tie. However, the Beijing team managed to break the stalemate by relying on high-quality serving and blocking to score 3 consecutive points, taking the lead at 25:22. The team continued their outstanding performance in the second game, with foreign aid Lazareva scoring consecutive points to secure another victory at 25:14. Despite a strong resurgence from the Liaoning team in the third game, the Beijing team ultimately overtook through a combination of tactics and draws, securing the victory at 25:21.

With this win, the top four teams for the women’s volleyball Super League this season have been determined. The Beijing team will now face the Shanghai team in the semi-finals, while the defending champion Tianjin team will face the Jiangsu team.

The upcoming semi-final matches are expected to be filled with anticipation and excitement as the teams battle it out for a chance to compete in the finals of the Women’s Volleyball Super League.