Women’s Volleyball Super League Group B Changzhou Division ended, Shanghai, Jiangsu and Fujian ranked top three

2022-11-17 15:51:31





Source: China News Network



According to the Chinese Volleyball Association, on November 16, the Changzhou Division of the 2022-2023 Chinese Women’s Volleyball Super League ushered in the final battle. In the end, Shanghai, Jiangsu, and Fujian ranked first, second, and third in Group B.

The first game of the day was Hebei Hairui women’s volleyball team against Fujian Anxi Tieguanyin women’s volleyball team. The overall strength gap between the two teams is relatively obvious. The Hebei women’s volleyball team also made more mistakes in the game. They lost to the Fujian women’s volleyball team 0:3. The scores of the three rounds were 12:25, 12:25 and 17:25.

In the second game of the day, the Guangdong Jiangmen Huati Women’s Volleyball Team and the Henan Women’s Volleyball Team jointly presented a wonderful five-set match for the fans. Both teams played their own technical and tactical levels well in the game. The Guangdong women’s volleyball team finally won the game with scores of 25:14, 21:25, 26:24, 20:25 and 15:6 respectively.

That night, the last game in the Changzhou Division was played between the host Jiangsu Zhongtian Iron and Steel Women’s Volleyball Team and Shanghai Guangming Ube Women’s Volleyball Team. The two teams had previously maintained an unbeaten record, and in this “strong dialogue”, both sides also showed high tactical literacy and good technical performance. The game was fierce and exciting, playing five rounds. In the end, the Jiangsu women’s volleyball team lost to the Shanghai women’s volleyball team. The scores of the five rounds were 25:23, 19:25, 16:25, 25:21 and 14:16.