Women’s Volleyball Super League quarter-final second leg: Beijing defeats Liaoning to retain promotion hopes – Sports – China Engineering Network

Beijing Women’s Volleyball Team Retains Hopes for Promotion After Defeating Liaoning in Quarter-Finals

The second leg of the Chinese Women’s Volleyball Super League quarter-finals saw an intense battle between the Beijing BAIC Women’s Volleyball Team and the Liaoning Donggang Strawberry Women’s Volleyball Team on December 30. In a thrilling match, the Beijing Women’s Volleyball Team managed to defeat Liaoning 3-2 (29-31, 25-21, 20-25, 25-12, 15-8), retaining hope of advancing to the semi-finals.

The quarter-finals adopt a best-of-3-2 system, and the first round of the match saw the Beijing Women’s Volleyball Team being reversed by Liaoning after leading two games. This made the second round a crucial “life and death battle” for the Beijing team.

Both sides sent their main players to the court, with the Beijing team’s national player Wang Yunxiu and foreign aids Lazareva and Lazovic starting the game, and the Liaoning team sending Duan Fang, Mihajlovic, and other key players. After a thrilling and closely contested match, the Beijing team emerged victorious, setting the stage for an exciting third round to break the 1-1 tie at halftime in the 8-to-4 knockout round, which is scheduled to start on January 2.

On the other hand, the Tianjin team, Jiangsu team, and Shanghai team also secured their spots in the semi-finals after defeating their opponents in the second round. With three of the top four teams in the China Women’s Volleyball Super League for the 2023-2024 season now determined, the stage is set for the semi-finals to begin.

The semi-finals will continue to adopt a 3-match 2-win system, where the winning team will enter the championship game and the loser will compete for third place. The winners of the Beijing and Liaoning match in the third round will also advance to the semi-finals, promising more exciting and thrilling matches in the upcoming stages of the tournament.