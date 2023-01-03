Women’s Volleyball Super Semifinals: Shanghai and Tianjin go first 2023-01-03 14:30:07.0 Source: Xinhua Net

Author: Wang Jingyu, Huang Haoran

The semi-finals of the 2022-2023 Chinese Women’s Volleyball Super League kicked off in Shangrao, Jiangxi Province on the 2nd. The Shanghai team and the Tianjin team defeated the Shenzhen team and the Fujian team 3:1 and 3:0 respectively, taking the lead in the best-of-three contest.

The Shanghai team, which is dominated by local players, defeated the Shenzhen team, which had 6 foreign players including Liberty, at 25:17, 17:25, 26:24 and 29:27.

Zhong Hui, the captain of the Shanghai team, made 25 of 46 deductions, plus 6 blocks and 1 direct score, scoring a game-high 32 points. Wang Yindi and foreign aid Brigio each contributed 16 points for the Shanghai team, while off-attackers Chen Houyu and Gao Yi scored 9 and 8 points respectively.

Azerbaijan’s foreign aid Aliyeva scored 20 points for the Shenzhen team, and Krisula and Xue Yizhi from Serbia scored 14 and 11 points respectively.

The defending champion Tianjin team defeated Fujian team 25:14, 25:17 and 25:12, winning 19 consecutive victories. Foreign aid Vargas scored 23 points for the Tianjin team, Wang Yuanyuan and Li Yingying scored 11 and 9 points respectively. The highest scorer of the Fujian team was Zheng Yixin, who scored 13 points.

The second round of the semi-finals will be played on the 3rd.