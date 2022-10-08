Original title: Women’s Volleyball World Championships | Serbia’s eight-game winning streak, Turkey lost to the United States

In the second stage of the 2022 World Women’s Volleyball Championship (round of 16), 7 games were played on the 7th. The defending champion Serbia defeated Thailand 3-0 and won eight consecutive victories.

The “leader” Serbia in Group F played against Thailand on that day. Bussa, Lozo, Boskovic and many other main players were rested or came off the bench, but the team still succumbed to its overall strength. They won at 25:23, 25:17 and 25:15, securing the first place in the group in advance, while continuing to maintain their unbeaten record in this World Championship. During the eight-game winning streak, the Serbian team only lost 2 games.

Source: FIVB official website

The Tokyo Olympic champion U.S. defeated Turkey 3:1 in four innings of 25:22, 21:25, 25:20 and 25:22. Four people from both teams scored in double figures, and Turkey’s Gunesh and Karakurt scored a game-high 16 points. The U.S. team and the Turkish team currently have a record of 6 wins and 2 losses, ranking second and third in Group F respectively.

Source: FIVB official website

In the other two games in Group F, the Polish team ushered in another victory on the same day after beating the United States in the previous game, beating Canada 3:2. Poland’s 21-year-old collaborator Stjak scored a game-high 25 points, and Poland is currently fourth in the group. In addition, the Dominican team defeated the German team 3:1.

Source: FIVB official website

In Group E, Italy, Brazil and Japan all swept their opponents 3-0, ranking the top three in the group. The Chinese team ranks fourth in Group E with one game less, and will face the Italian team, the strongest opponent in the group, on the 8th. (Liu Yang and Xiao Yazhuo)