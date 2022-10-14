original title:

Women’s Volleyball World Championships: Brazil defeats Italy by blocking the net to reach the final after 12 years

Xinhua| The top-ranked Italian team double-killed their opponents in this World Championship and reached the final again after a lapse of 12 years.

In the first stage of the group stage, the Italian team lost 2:3 to the second-ranked Brazil team in the world. The two sides played against each other again on the same day. The Brazilian team was stronger, and the Italian team’s super-attack represented by Egnu was effectively suppressed. The scores of the four innings were 25:23, 22:25, 26:24 and 25:19.

Brazil led 21-7 in blocks, and while Italy had a slight edge in attacking points and direct serve, mistakes gave the opponent 21 points. In this campaign, five Brazilians scored in double figures. The Brazilian captain and main attacker Gabi scored a team-high 20 points, including 17 attacks and 3 blocks; the assistant attacker Carroll contributed 17 points, including 10 points. Blocking score. The Italian team’s ace, Egnu, scored 30 points, but it was still difficult for the savior.

Brazil team blocking hero Carroll said in an interview after the game: “I am proud of the team, we are the best. The goal of participating in the World Championships this time is to reach the final, and we have finally taken this step. The Italian team is the best in the world. One of the best teams, it’s a challenge to play against them, but we know we can do it. Now we have 12 hours to celebrate and prepare for the final.”

After the game, he said: “Beating the Italian team let us know that nothing is impossible. This is the result of our teamwork, and we fought it out point by point.”

Brazil has reached the World Championship final three times before, the last time in 2010, but never won. Brazil will compete with defending champion Serbia for the title on the 15th, while Italy will compete with the United States for the bronze medal.