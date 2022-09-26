Home Sports Women’s Volleyball World Championships Comprehensive: Thailand reverses Turkey, United States, Brazil, Italy to win
Women's Volleyball World Championships Comprehensive: Thailand reverses Turkey, United States, Brazil, Italy to win

In the first group stage of the 2022 World Women’s Volleyball Championship on the 24th, the Thai team made a 3:2 turnaround and narrowly defeated the Turkish team, and the United States, Brazil, Italy and other strong teams won.

The match between the Thai team and the Turkish team was particularly close. The two sides fought fiercely in five innings to score the outcome. The scores of the five innings were 17:25, 31:29, 22:25, 25:19 and 15:13. Thailand’s 23-year-old main attacker Cha Chuan scored a game-high 33 points, including 3 direct serve points, 2 blocks and 28 smashes, with a smash success rate of 51%. The Turkish team received a team-high 24 points in response to Karakurt; the captain and deputy attacker Erdem contributed 5 of the team’s 15 blocks.

In an interview after the game, Chachuang said: “I’m so happy to win the game today, (excited) I don’t know what to say. We trained very hard before the game, I played a wonderful game with my teammates, we hope to show Be the best version of yourself and play the style we love and are good at, win or lose.”

Tokyo Olympic champion U.S. team defeated Kazakhstan with 25:16, 25:13 and 25:22 in straight sets. The main attacker Franti and the auxiliary attacker Drus scored 14 and 13 points respectively. The new World Women’s Volleyball League champion Italy beat Cameroon at 25:10, 25:12 and 25:16. Three of the Italians scored in double figures, and the star received a game-high 17 points for Egnu.

See also  Jova Beach Party: Jovanotti responds to the controversy with a live - Magazine

Brazil beat the Czech Republic 3-1 on the same day. Brazil captain, 28-year-old attacker Gabi scored a game-high 24 points. In addition, Belgium defeated Puerto Rico 3-0 and Dominica defeated South Korea 3-0.

The Chinese team will face Argentina on the 25th. (Liu Yang Wang Xiangjiang)

