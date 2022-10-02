original title:

Women’s Volleyball World Championships Comprehensive: The Chinese team won the first place in the group and advanced to the top 16

Xinhua| The first place in the group with 4 wins and 1 loss advanced to the round of 16.

In the group match of Group D that day, the Chinese women’s volleyball team lost 3 games in a row at 17:25, 22:25 and 22:25, and finally lost to Brazil. The main attackers of the two teams, Li Yingying and Tanara, scored a tie for the highest 22 points. The Colombian team in the same group lost 1:3 to the Czech team.

In the matchup between the two favorites in Group C, Serbia defeated the United States with 25:20, 25:23 and 25:13, winning five consecutive victories and jumping to the first place in the group. Serbia’s Boskovic scored 25 points, becoming the only player in the game to score in double figures.

The Kazakhstan team in the same group lost 0:3 to the Bulgarian team and suffered a five-game losing streak. The Canadian team beat the German team 3:2 after five hard fights, and the two teams ranked third and fourth in the group.

Two of the three matches in Group B were fought in five rounds before the winners and losers were decided. The Turkish team defeated the host Poland 3:2 and jumped to the first place in the group. Thailand beat Dominica 3-2 and placed second in the group. The Dominican team and the Polish team ranked third and fourth in the group.

In the other match in Group B, South Korea defeated Croatia 3:1. In Group A, Puerto Rico defeated Kenya 3-1.