







On the evening of September 27, Beijing time, the Chinese women’s volleyball team, which is competing in the 2022 Women’s Volleyball World Championships in the Netherlands, ushered in the second opponent in the first stage of the group stage – the Colombian women’s volleyball team. Gong Xiangyu, who missed the first game due to injury, returned to the starting lineup and played almost the entire game. The Chinese women’s volleyball team, who had completed the main puzzle, also won three consecutive games with 25:16, 25:21 and 25:16, winning two consecutive victories. On the evening of the 28th, the Chinese women’s volleyball team will compete with the Japanese women’s volleyball team.











At the beginning of the campaign, the Chinese women’s volleyball team’s strategy of limiting the opponent’s attack by serving the ball worked. A wave of 6:1 offensive forced the coach of the Colombian team to call a timeout. However, the Colombian team was still unable to set off an offensive climax afterwards, and the Chinese team easily won the first game with 25:16.



Like the Argentina women’s volleyball team that the Chinese women’s volleyball team defeated in the first game, the Colombian women’s volleyball team’s overall strength is also lower than the Chinese team. They are currently ranked 16th in the world. In the previous first-round group stage, they lost to the Japanese women’s volleyball team with a total score of 0:3. However, in the second game of the battle between China and Colombia, the Colombian women’s volleyball team took full advantage of the Chinese team’s lack of opportunities in receiving passes and scored 21 points. Fortunately, the Chinese team adjusted in time and won the game as desired. In the third game, the Chinese women’s volleyball team did not leave any chance for the opponent, kept the lead and finally successfully won the game.











In this game, Li Yingying, who scored 18 points, scored the highest score in two consecutive games. Yuan Xinyue, Wang Yuanyuan and Wang Yunxiang all scored in double figures. In addition, Gong Xiangyu, the main supporter who has not yet fully recovered from the ankle injury, played well on the court, and her high fighting spirit and tenacious style also helped to improve the morale of the team.



In other games on September 27, the US women’s volleyball team, the Brazilian women’s volleyball team and the Italian women’s volleyball team all defeated their opponents 3-0, also ushering in two consecutive victories. Next, the Chinese women’s volleyball team will usher in a tough battle, facing the old rival Japanese women’s volleyball team at 20:15 on the evening of September 28th, Beijing time.



Text/Jin Pengtu, Omnimedia Reporter of Xi’an Newspaper Industry/Xinhua News Agency