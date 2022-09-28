Original title: Women’s Volleyball World Championships Kenya’s first victory over Italy women’s volleyball team to move forward strongly

In the early morning of September 28th, Beijing time, the Group A match of the 2022 Women’s Volleyball World Championships continued in Arnhem, the Netherlands. The last runner-up Italian women’s volleyball team competed fiercely with the Belgian team. In the end, the Italian team defeated the opponent 3-1 and continued to maintain a complete victory. . In the African duo meeting, the Kenyan women’s volleyball team defeated the Cameroon women’s volleyball team 3-0 and won the first victory of this world championship.

The Belgian team led by Herbots gave the Italian team a big challenge and won the first game 25-21. Subsequently, the Italian team won the second game 30-28 after a fight. The third game was still intractable, with the Italian team winning 29-27. Losing the third game hit the mood of the Belgian team, and the Italian team won the fourth game 25-9.

The Italian team received 31 points from Egnu and won the scoring title. Belgium’s main attack Herbots scored 28 points, and the main attack Van Geist scored 13 points.

In the competition between the African duo Kenya and Cameroon, the Kenyan women's volleyball team took the initiative and won 25-20, 27-25 and 25-19 in straight sets. The Kenyan team won the scoring title with 18 points in response to Chepu Chuba, and Moim and Adiabo both scored 12 points for the main attack. Cameroon's main attack than Qatar got the team's highest 11 points, and Adiana scored 10 points.

