Xinhua News Agency, Arnhem, The Netherlands, September 23 (Reporters Liu Yang, Xiao Yazhuo) The 2022 World Women’s Volleyball Championship kicked off in the eastern Dutch city of Arnhem on the 23rd. The Netherlands defeated Kenya 3:0 and Poland defeated Croatia 3:1 .

The women’s volleyball world championship is jointly organized by the Netherlands and Poland. Both games were held in the Netherlands on the same day, with Poland facing Croatia in the opening match. After the first two games of the two teams were tied, the Polish team was in a hurry and won the next two games in a row. The scores of the four innings were 25:19, 21:25, 25:23 and 25:15.

The Polish player Kakovleska, who won the 2019 Women’s Volleyball European Championship’s best secondary attacker, played well, contributing 7 of the team’s 13 blocks and scoring 14 points. The main attackers of the two teams, Rozanski and Mlinar, scored a game-high 16 points.

The host Netherlands had a landslide victory over Kenya, winning in straight sets 25:11, 25:17, 25:11. The Netherlands dominated almost every technical statistic with 45 spikes, 14 blocks and 3 direct serve points, 14 points from opponent mistakes.

12 of the 14-man lineup of the Dutch team played, and the 30-year-old Dutch captain and main striker Buis was the most efficient, contributing 15 points, 2 blocks and 1 serve.

On the 24th, the new World Women’s Volleyball League champion Italy will face Cameroon; the Tokyo Olympic champion USA will face Kazakhstan; the current world No. 2 Brazil will face the Czech Republic. The Chinese women’s volleyball team will have its first match in Arnhem on the 25th against Argentina.